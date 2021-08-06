CNN fires 3 unvaccinated employees for not receiving COVID shots
CNN has fired three employees who violated company policy by coming to work without being vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Video Transcript
A growing number of states, localities and companies are taking a stand on vaccination against the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 or are issuing face-mask requirements, as they step up efforts to persuade unvaccinated people to get their shots and help rein in the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. California will require all of its roughly 2.2 million healthcare and long term care workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Sept. 30, the Associated Press reported. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to announce later Friday that the Garden state will require staff members nd students from kindergarten to 12th grade will be required to wear masks in New Jersey schools when the new year begins in a few weeks, also from the AP. Virginia will require its state employees to be vaccinated or face testing every week, following similar moves from New York, Puerto Rico and the federal government, the New York Times reported.
"Let me be clear - we have a zero-tolerance policy on this," CEO Jeff Zucker said in a memo, according to CNN reporter Oliver Darcy.
Mandatory vaccination rules are becoming more common at workplaces and in neighborhood businesses. Some people are calling for a universal vaccination policy that would apply to everyone. How much of this is legal?
