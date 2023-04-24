Don Lemon Fired—and Complains CNN Didn’t Even Tell Him

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Don Lemon has been terminated by CNN, the anchor announced on Monday just hours after he’d ended his morning broadcast.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned,” he tweeted in a fiery post announcing his exit. “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

CNN CEO Chris Licht confirmed the news in a memo to network staffers: “CNN and Don Lemon have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” he wrote. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

The sudden exit ends a tumultuous year for the once-star anchor, who has generated one negative headline after another for a network under siege by financial losses and leadership changes.

This is a developing story...

