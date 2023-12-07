CNN to host Republican debates next month in Iowa and New Hampshire. Will Trump show up?

December 6, 2023: Businessperson Vivek Ramaswamy (right) and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (left) talk over each other as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listen during the fourth Republican Presidential Primary Debate presented by NewsNation at the Frank Moody Music Building University of Alabama.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - CNN said Thursday it will host Republican candidate debates next month in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first events of their kind not sponsored by the Republican National Committee.

The Iowa debate is being organized for Wednesday, Jan. 10, five days before the caucuses that open the delegate selection process, CNN said in an announcement.

The New Hampshire debate is planned for Sunday, Jan. 21, two days before the primary in the Granite State.

"The events will provide Republican voters an opportunity to hear the governing philosophies of the leading candidates seeking to challenge the likely Democratic presidential nominee, President Joe Biden, in November," CNN said.

When is the next GOP debate? Who qualifies?

The Jan. 10 Iowa debate is scheduled to be held at Drake University in Des Moines; the New Hampshire event is planned for Jan. 21 at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

"To qualify for participation in the Iowa debate," CNN said, "candidates must receive at least 10% in three separate national and/or Iowa polls of Republican caucusgoers or primary voters that meet CNN’s standards for reporting...One of the three polls must be an approved CNN poll of likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers."

As for New Hampshire, debate qualifiers must "receive at least 10% in three separate national and/or New Hampshire polls of Republican primary voters that meet CNN’s standards for reporting," the network said.

CNN announced its plans even though, so far, the Republican National Committee has forbidden candidates from participating in events it does not sponsor; but the RNC is thinking about dropping that rule.

An RNC committee is meeting next week to decide what to do about future debates.

One overriding question: Will former president and 2024 frontrunner Donald Trump participate? He skipped the four debates sponsored by the RNC.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CNN to host Republican debates in Iowa and New Hampshire