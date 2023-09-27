CNN: House Republicans to reject Senate deal as US shutdown nears

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has signaled that Republican lawmakers will reject a temporary stopgap deal from the Senate that contains aid to Ukraine, CNN reported Sept. 27.

The Senate bill aims to prevent a government shutdown on Oct. 1 with a temporary deal that extends until Nov. 17.

The bill includes an additional $6.1 billion in funding for Ukraine, comprising $4.5 billion for defense equipment and $1.6 billion in fiscal budget support.

A looming U.S. federal government shutdown may complicate delivery of aid packages to Ukraine because some agency employees would not be allowed to work.

Tennessee Republican Andy Ogles told CNN he continues to oppose the stopgap bill despite some progress between the two parties.

“Buckle up. There’s turbulence ahead,” he said.

An internal dispute amongst Republicans could lead to the first U.S. government shutdown since 2018 and result in serious consequences for Ukraine.

Earlier this week State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller assured reporters that military aid to Ukraine would still continue regardless of any shutdown.

