CNN Initiates Mass Layoffs

64
Isaac Schorr
·1 min read

On Thursday, CNN initiated the layoffs that CEO Chris Licht foreshadowed the day prior in an email sent to staff.

Chris Cillizza, a political reporter and editor-at-large, Martin Savidge, Alex Field, Mary Anne Fox, and Alison Kosik were among the most recognizable names let go by the network. HLN, the subsidiary network formerly known as CNN Headline News, is expected to be scaled back significantly and will no longer feature live programming as a result of the cuts, according to Variety.

Licht had told employees that the layoffs would have far-reaching consequences for “both our departing colleagues and those who remain.”

“It is incredibly hard to say goodbye to any one member of the CNN team, much less many. I recently described this process as a gut punch, because I know that is how it feels for all of us,” wrote Licht, who had previously hinted at the restructuring in an October memo.

“When we emerge on the other side, CNN will be a stronger, more nimble organization, ready to weather whatever the global economy throws at us and to grow into the future,” argued Licht at the time.

Licht is reportedly seeking to turn the network away from punditry and back toward its roots as a reporting-centric outlet. Earlier this year, CNN let go of longtime anchor Brian Stelter, who was widely seen by media observers as one of the network’s most stridently partisan progressives.

Cilizza’s exit is perhaps the most surprising of the reported cuts to this point, given his prominent role at the outlet, where he was given his own vertical, The Point, and hosted its Downside Up podcast.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Cillizza, HLN live programing among CNN cuts: reports

    Journalist Chris Cillizza and a number of staffers at HLN are among the employees affected by sweeping layoffs and job cuts being implemented by CNN this week, according to multiple reports. Cillizza, a former Washington Post reporter who wrote a blog on politics for CNN.com and appeared frequently on the channel’s various shows to give…

  • HLN Layoffs Make Headline News: Read Chris Licht’s Memo

    The former CNN Headline News channel will cease live programming, sending Robin Meade and her staff packing in the latest Warner Bros. Discovery layoffs.

  • CNN Lays Off Hundreds of Staffers, Halts Live Programming on HLN

    HLN will simulcast “CNN This Morning" beginning Dec. 6

  • CNN To Cease HLN’s Live Programming As Part of Budget Cuts And Layoffs; Staffers Issue Farewell Notices — Update

    UPDATED: Some of the major cutbacks at CNN are occurring at HLN, which will cease live programming, while its true crime line up will be merged with Investigation Discovery to produce its true-crime slate. A simulcast of CNN This Morning will take the place of HLN Morning Express with Robin Meade, according to a source […]

  • CNN informs employees that layoffs are under way - memo

    Licht said CNN would notify a limited number of individuals, largely some of its paid contributors on Wednesday and the impacted employees on Thursday, according to the memo. "I know these changes affect both our departing colleagues and those who remain," Licht wrote. The job cuts have been anticipated and come at a time when companies are looking to rein in costs and trim their headcount to brace for an economic slowdown.

  • UPDATE 1-CNN informs employees that layoffs are under way - memo

    Warner Bros Discovery-owned CNN's top boss Chris Licht informed employees in an all-staff memo on Wednesday that layoffs are under way, according to an email seen by Reuters. Licht said CNN would notify a limited number of individuals, largely some of its paid contributors on Wednesday and the impacted employees on Thursday, according to the memo. "I know these changes affect both our departing colleagues and those who remain," Licht wrote.

  • 'Gut punch': CNN cuts staffers amid Warner Bros. Discovery rebuild

    CNN has informed employees that layoffs are underway as parent company Warner Bros. Discovery looks to slash $3 billion worth of costs over the next two years.

  • HLN Gutted by CNN Layoffs

    CNN is breaking news — but not in the way it usually does. The Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet it cutting into many of its operations in a bid to save money, which will result in a smaller employee base and less original programming, the result of broader cost controls that have continued at the parent […]

  • Appeals Court Denies Trump ‘Special Master,’ Clears Way for DOJ Investigation

    A federal appeals court on Thursday terminated an independent external reviewer, otherwise known as a special master, appointed to examine thousands of documents that Donald Trump allegedly took illegally upon leaving the White House.

  • Some Cobb County voters still haven't received absentee ballots

    Cobb County Board of Elections director says all of the absentee ballots that were requested were mailed, but the Thanksgiving holiday could cause some delays o

  • Republicans opposing McCarthy say they are determined to sink his speakership bid if demands not met

    Three of the House Republicans who are opposing Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid spoke with Fox News Digital about their objections to him.

  • ‘A deranged Anti-semite’: GOP outraged at Ye’s latest horror show

    “I like Hitler,” Ye told right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, later adding: “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.”

  • Don Lemon Draws Ire of Female Co-Hosts by Crapping on Women’s Soccer

    CNNJust a month into his new gig as a morning show host, CNN’s Don Lemon is already sparking controversy.During Thursday morning’s broadcast of CNN This Morning, Lemon adamantly argued that the U.S. men’s national soccer team should get paid more than the women’s team despite their lack of comparative success, telling his female co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins that the men are simply “more interesting to watch.”Needless to say, the conversation became increasingly uncomfortable as Coll

  • DoorDash latest to cut jobs amid ballooning costs

    STORY: DoorDash on Wednesday became the latest company to announce widespread layoffs, a victim of a sudden drop in demand from inflation-wary customers.The food-delivery service – which had gone on a hiring spree at the height of the health crisis to cater to those stuck at home - will now cut 1,250 jobs, or 6% of its workforce, to control ballooning costs.The announcement came the same day CNN said layoffs were underway at the network, and a day after media company AMC networks said it would cut 20% of its U.S. workforce.... And after weeks of layoff announcements from a range of companies – from Big Tech’s Meta Platforms and Amazon to Big Banks Barclays and Goldman Sachs.Nancy Daoud is a private wealth advisor for Ameriprise Financial.“You’re gonna see this across the board. There are gonna be substantial layoffs. The reality here, from a dollar and cents point of view, is inflation is cutting into corporate profits.”As for DoorDash, its CEO said in a memo to employees that (quote) “We were not as rigorous as we should have been in managing our team growth,” adding, “That's on me.”The company's shares, which have fallen more than 60% this year, were up in early trading.

  • HLN to Stop Live Programming Next Week Amid Shake-Up at CNN

    Anchor Robin Meade will be leaving, the company says. The decision is part of the cable network’s plan to cut costs.

  • Trump news - live: Trump suffers Mar-a-Lago defeat as he claims Jan 6 rioters are treated ‘unconstitutionally’

    Follow live updates about the former president and investigations into his affairs

  • Rep. Cicilline drops out of House Democratic leadership race

    Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., has dropped out of the House Democrats leadership race to serve as assistant leader after announcing his challenge to Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C. NBC's Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill.

  • Americans are eating more whole grains, but confused by the labels, new study finds

    Are whole grains good for you? Whole grains are healthy but there is consumer confusion over whole grain labels on breads or cereals, a new study suggests.

  • How Classic Rockers Embraced Synths In the 80s

    When synths became de rigueur in the 80s, plenty of classic rock acts managed to move with the times. Here are some of the best to do it.

  • Cameron Crowe 'geeks out' at ‘Almost Famous’ recording session

    Director Cameron Crowe feels the spirit of the legendary Power Station Recording Studio for "Almost Famous" cast album; while composer/producer Tom Kitt calls it "the perfect studio" for this project. (Dec. 2)