CNN issues correction of the week, noting that Rep. Ted Lieu grabbed a ProBar energy bar and not a crowbar during the Capitol siege

John Haltiwanger
Ted Lieu
Rep. Ted Lieu questions Intelligence Committee Minority Counsel Stephen Castor and Intelligence Committee Majority Counsel Daniel Goldman during House impeachment inquiry hearings before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill December 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

  • In a story on what transpired during the Cappitol siege, CNN initially reported that Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California grabbed a crowbar.

  • Lieu had, in fact, grabbed a ProBar energy bar. CNN issued a correction.

  • The correction garnered significant attention and amusement online.

  • "CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated that Rep. Ted Lieu grabbed a crowbar before leaving his office. He grabbed a ProBar energy bar," the CNN story reads.

After a tumultuous week in the US, most Americans could likely use a little humor. And they got it in the form of an amusing correction from CNN regarding what Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California grabbed during the Capitol siege.

"CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated that Rep. Ted Lieu grabbed a crowbar before leaving his office. He grabbed a ProBar energy bar," a correction for a CNN story titled "How a swift impeachment was born under siege" states.

The story says that Lieu was forced to evacuate his office in the Cannon Office Building as insurrections swarmed the US Capitol.

CNN's correction was widely discussed online and apparently quite pleasing to people after a week of non-stop news that made days feel like centuries and threw the future of the American republic into question. It's the little things that keep folks going.

Many also appeared to sympathize with the notion of Lieu grabbing a crowbar to take on rioters - with white supremacists and neo-Nazis among their ranks - attacking the heart of America's democracy.

The insurrection at the Capitol was provoked by President Donald Trump. He was impeached for a second time over his role in inciting the violence on Wednesday.

Lieu, an Air Force veteran and former prosecutor, was named an impeachment manager by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for Trump's trial.

