CNN Legal Analyst Spells Out Just How Bad Rudy Giuliani's Trial Tactics Have Been

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig pulled no punches with his analysis of Rudy Giuliani’s tactics during his defamation trial this week.

It was “the single worst legal strategy ever devised by a human mind,” the former assistant U.S. attorney told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

Giuliani, a former personal attorney to Donald Trump, had already conceded to making false statements about two Georgia election workers in the aftermath of Trump’s 2020 loss, said Honig. A jury is now deciding what damages to award Ruby Freeman and daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss.

“Now, there may be a strategy there if your strategy is, we’re just gonna try to minimize damages,” Honig explained. “We’re gonna go in there, Rudy is gonna express remorse, he’s gonna say, ‘I got caught up in something stupid. I didn’t intend for my words to have this effect. I’m sorry. Maybe you can minimize damages.’”

But instead, Honig suggested Giuliani and his attorney had basically gone in and committed “more defamation” after the former New York mayor repeated his baseless claims about Freeman and Moss outside the court.

“They are just asking for a massive verdict and I think we’re gonna see that tomorrow,” Honig predicted.

Giuliani on Thursday backed down from testifying, despite saying he would. The case is expected to wrap up on Friday.

Watch the video here:

