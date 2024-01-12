CNN Legal Analyst Spots Ego-Bruising Possibility For Trump In Fraud Trial Verdict

CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen said the verdict in Donald Trump’s fraud trial could ultimately strip his company of perhaps its most cherished asset: the Trump name. (Watch the video below.)

The civil trial, in which the former president and his Trump Organization face severe penalties for overinflating assets to secure better loan terms, concluded Thursday. That prompted CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer to ask Eisen, “What’s the risk right now for the Trump Organization?”

“When all of these trial and appellate proceedings are concluded, it may no longer be called the Trump Organization,” Eisen replied.

The former special counsel to President Barack Obama mentioned financial devastation adding up to a “corporate death penalty” as a possibility as well.

“If it holds up on appeal, this could be the end of the Trump Organization as we have known it for all of these years,” Eisen said.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron is now considering whether to rule in favor of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ request to fine Trump hundreds of millions of dollars, bar him for life from real estate deals in the state, and prevent him from directing a New York corporation. His sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, face a requested five-year real estate ban.

Engoron’s ruling could come by next month, the New York Times reported. But appeals and legal wrangling will continue.

