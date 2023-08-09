CNN Legal Analyst Spots ‘Most Important’ Piece Of Evidence Against Donald Trump

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig on Tuesday highlighted what he believes could be one of the “most important” pieces of evidence in the election conspiracy case against former President Donald Trump.

Honig, a former assistant U.S. attorney, pointed to Trump’s doubting of claims of voter fraud made by Sidney Powell, an attorney who tried to overturn his 2020 election loss for him, that could undermine the former president’s defense that he truly thought the vote was rigged.

“I think the most important piece of evidence in that indictment, one of them, is when Donald Trump’s talking about claims that Sidney Powell has made about election fraud and Donald Trump says those claims are, and I quote, ‘Crazy,’” said Honig.

“That’s going to be a key battleground throughout this case,” he predicted.

Trump reportedly laughed at Powell’s baseless claims during a Nov. 2020 phone call. “This does sound crazy, doesn’t it?” he reportedly asked others listening in to the conversation.

Trump was indicted last week on four federal felony charges. He denies the allegations.

Watch the video here:

