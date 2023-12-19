CNN Looks Back At Donald Trump's Past Interest In Adolf Hitler

CNN’s Boris Sanchez and Brianna Keilar on Monday explained how Donald Trump’s interest in Nazi German dictator Adolf Hitler is nothing new, after the former president was condemned for echoing Hitler’s rhetoric when he claimed immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.”

It’s “not a recent development,” said Keilar.

In 2021, she pointed out, Michael Bender recounted in his book “Frankly, We Did Win This Election” how Trump reportedly praised Hitler while commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I in France.

“Well, Hitler did a lot of good things,” the then-president told his then-White House chief of staff John Kelly, according to Bender. Kelly pushed back on Trump’s claim but Trump highlighted Germany’s economic recovery following Hitler’s rise to power as proof. Trump has since denied saying it.

Keilar also noted how, in their 2022 book “The Divider,” Peter Baker and Susan Glasser reported that Trump criticized U.S. generals for not acting like Hitler’s generals in World War II.

In 1990, Keilar recalled, Trump’s first wife Ivana Trump told Vanity Fair that he kept a collection of Hitler’s addresses in a bedside cabinet. “If I had these speeches, and I am not saying that I do, I would never read them,” Trump said at the time.

And only last year, Keilar remembered Trump entertaining Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and the rapper Kanye West, who has made antisemitic comments on social media, at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

“We’re seeing a pattern here and the pattern here, very clear,” said Keilar.

Watch the video here:

Related...