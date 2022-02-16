CNN marketing chief Allison Gollust resigns following Jeff Zucker's exit

CNN EVP and chief marketing officer Allison Gollust has resigned from her role following an independent investigation, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said Tuesday in a memo to staff, per the network's media correspondent.

Why it matters: Former CNN President Jeff Zucker was ousted earlier this month after it was found that he failed to properly disclose his relationship with Gollust.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Results from the investigation show that Gollust, Zucker and former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo all violated company policies, including CNN's News Standards and Practices, according to Kilar.

Details: The conclusion was based on interviews with over 40 individuals and a review of over 100,000 texts and emails, Kilar said.

The investigation, which was conducted by a third-party law firm and led by a former federal judge, was commissioned in September and concluded this weekend.

What he's saying: "I realize this news is troubling, disappointing, and frankly, painful to read," Kilar wrote in the memo to staff. "These are valid feelings many of you have."

"We have the highest standards of journalistic integrity at CNN, and those must apply to everyone equally," he added.

"Given the information provided to me in the investigation, I strongly believe we have taken the right actions and the right decisions have been made."

CNN did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper: Misbehaving media men finally prove they aren't invincible

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free