CNN marketing chief Allison Gollust resigns following Jeff Zucker's exit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shawna Chen
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jeff Zucker
    American Businessman
  • Allison Gollust
    American media executive
  • Jason Kilar
    American businessperson

CNN EVP and chief marketing officer Allison Gollust has resigned from her role following an independent investigation, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said Tuesday in a memo to staff, per the network's media correspondent.

Why it matters: Former CNN President Jeff Zucker was ousted earlier this month after it was found that he failed to properly disclose his relationship with Gollust.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Results from the investigation show that Gollust, Zucker and former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo all violated company policies, including CNN's News Standards and Practices, according to Kilar.

Details: The conclusion was based on interviews with over 40 individuals and a review of over 100,000 texts and emails, Kilar said.

  • The investigation, which was conducted by a third-party law firm and led by a former federal judge, was commissioned in September and concluded this weekend.

What he's saying: "I realize this news is troubling, disappointing, and frankly, painful to read," Kilar wrote in the memo to staff. "These are valid feelings many of you have."

  • "We have the highest standards of journalistic integrity at CNN, and those must apply to everyone equally," he added.

  • "Given the information provided to me in the investigation, I strongly believe we have taken the right actions and the right decisions have been made."

  • CNN did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper: Misbehaving media men finally prove they aren't invincible

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CNN internal investigation finds 'violations of company policies' by Zucker, Cuomo

    An internal investigation has found former CNN President Jeff Zucker, anchor Chris Cuomo and top marketing executive Allison Gollust violated company policies while with the network. Gollust has resigned from the network following the conclusion of the internal investigation, Jason Kilar, CEO of WarnerMedia, the network's parent company, wrote in a memo to employees on Tuesday evening. Zucker resigned last month after revealing to investigators...

  • Jeff Zucker, Chris Cuomo Violated CNN’s News Standards, Network Says

    WarnerMedia's CEO also said Allison Gollust, who had a secret relationship with Zucker, had resigned on Tuesday.

  • Ousted CNN Boss Jeff Zucker’s Girlfriend Quits Over Company ‘Violations’

    Mike Coppola/GettyAllison Gollust, CNN’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, resigned from the network on Tuesday, less than two weeks after her boss-turned-lover Jeff Zucker also quit.CNN said a company investigation into “issues” related to the recent ouster of disgraced star anchor Chris Cuomo concluded that Gollust, along with Cuomo and then-network president Zucker, had committed numerous “violations” of company policies.CEO Jason Kilar announced Gollust’s departure in a m

  • Allison Gollust Resigns From CNN After WarnerMedia Investigation

    Network's chief marketing officer earlier this month revealed a romantic relationship with ousted president Jeff Zucker

  • Sen. Gillibrand endorses Hochul in New York governor's race

    U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand endorsed Gov. Kathy Hochul in the race for New York's highest office on Monday. It's the most prominent endorsement yet for Hochul as she looks to secure the Democratic nomination and win the governorship in her own right. Gillibrand, who has made women’s rights a core tenet of her public advocacy, applauded New York's first female governor.

  • Broward explosion cost man an arm and part of a leg, and rescue says it saved his life

    An explosion Monday morning at a Lauderhill junkyard cost a man his arm and part of a leg, Lauderhill Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Levy said.

  • Prosecution rests in 3 cops’ trial in George Floyd killing

    The three were on the scene with Derek Chauvin, who has already been convicted.

  • How to Weaponize Our Dying Oceans Against Climate Change

    Photographer Kris KrügThe ocean covers more than 70 percent of the planet. And unfortunately it’s acidifying fast thanks to noxious carbon dioxide emissions spewed from industrial smoke stacks, tail pipes from gasoline-guzzling vehicles, and other modern technologies—and then absorbed by seawater. Roughly 22 million tons of carbon dioxide find their way into the ocean every day. The resulting acidification threatens countless marine species that are part of an ecosystem that humans rely on.Heavi

  • Analysis-Palin's legal fight with the New York Times is far from over

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A surprising and unusual ruling against Sarah Palin in her defamation case against the New York Times has narrowed the former Alaska governor's route to victory but the high-profile suit is far from over, legal experts said. In an abrupt twist in a trial seen as a test of longstanding protections for American media, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff on Monday announced plans to throw out the lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/jury-resumes-deliberations-sarah-palin-case-against-new-york-times-2022-02-14 - even as jurors were still deliberating. Rakoff said Palin, the 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate who for years has been a leading conservative political figure, had failed to prove the Times defamed her in a 2017 editorial that erroneously linked her political rhetoric to a mass shooting.

  • NFL Experience clumsily tried to scrub Alvin Kamara from locker room exhibit

    The NFL Experience is a fascinating place, with plenty of football exhibits and artifacts and displays and other items of interest, in a venue that is decorated in a highly professional way, with lights and sound and full immersion in football. This year’s version of the NFL Experience at the L.A. Convention Center had, among [more]

  • Rihanna Promises That Fans Will Still Get The Album They’ve Been Waiting For Despite Being Pregnant

    The mommy-to-be said being pregnant won't further delay her new music.

  • What Warner Bros. Discovery Will Look Like and Why Jason Kilar Won’t Survive the Merger

    "The company has been siloed for 30 years,” one insider says. “No one has time for that anymore"

  • Two ex-police officers to testify in own defense about George Floyd arrest

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (Reuters) -Two former Minneapolis police officers, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, told a U.S. judge on Monday they planned to testify in their own defense against federal charges that they violated George Floyd's civil rights during a deadly 2020 arrest. A lawyer for Thomas Lane, the third police officer on trial at the U.S. District Court in St. Paul, had previously said Lane would also testify in his own defense, but told Judge Paul Magnuson on Monday that Lane was still considering his decision.

  • Compound Exercises Are the Key to Big Gains

    Compound exercises are staple workout moves like the bench press, squat, and deadlift, which engage multiple muscle groups. Here's how to use them in workouts.

  • Allison Gollust Resigns From CNN Following WarnerMedia Probe of Cuomo, Zucker

    Allison Gollust, the chief marketing officer at CNN, has resigned from the network following corporate parent WarnerMedia’s investigation into “issues associated with Chris Cuomo and former Governor Andrew Cuomo,” according to a memo from Jason Kilar, the company’s CEO. “Performed by a third-party law firm and led by a former federal judge, the investigation was […]

  • West Des Moines home has 24-foot ceilings, lots of natural light, quartz countertops

    This West Des Moines home is listed at $759,000 by Robin von Gillern of Coldwell Banker Mid-America Westown.

  • Kanye & Julia Have Officially Broken Up After Ye Said He Still Has ‘Faith’ He’ll ‘Be Back Together’ With Kim

    They were together for just over a month.

  • Dubai committee to weigh in on Emirati billionaire's estate

    A special judicial committee has been appointed to weigh in on potential legal disputes over the estate of Emirati billionaire Majid Al Futtaim, seen by many as a key pillar of Dubai's tourism and economic growth. Al Futtaim, whose eponymous company operates more than two dozen malls across the region, rose from working as a bank clerk to creating a $16 billion dollar business empire. The Financial Times first reported over the weekend that Dubai’s ruler had appointed the committee amid reports of discord among his 10 heirs.

  • Election integrity, the electoral college and Mike Pence

    Columnist Arthur Cyr considers the potential ramifications of eliminating the electoral college.

  • CNN Marketing Boss Allison Gollust Exits After WarnerMedia Probe “Found Violations Of Company Policies”

    Just under two weeks after Jeff Zucker resigned from CNN, the cable newser’s chief marketing exec Allison Gollust is out too. The news came as The New York Times published an account of the downfall of Chris Cuomo, Zucker and now Gollust at the network, something that has left staffers with anxiety and uncertainty over […]