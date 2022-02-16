CNN Marketing Head Resigns in Fallout from Cuomo, Zucker Scandals

Zachary Evans
·2 min read
CNN chief marketing officer Allison Gollust resigned on Tuesday as CNN parent company WarnerMedia announced that an internal investigation found Gollust, former network president Jeff Zucker, and former anchor Chris Cuomo violated company “news standards and practices.”

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar announced Gollust’s resignation and the results of the probe in a memo to employees on Tuesday. Zucker announced his resignation in early February after acknowledging that he failed to disclose a romantic relationship with Gollust.

Cuomo was fired for helping his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, contend with sexual harassment allegations. However, Chris Cuomo also faced two allegations that he had sexually harassed colleagues.

“Earlier today, Allison Gollust resigned from CNN following the conclusion of the Company’s investigation into issues associated with Chris Cuomo and former Governor Andrew Cuomo,” Kilar wrote in the memo.

“Based on interviews of more than 40 individuals and a review of over 100,000 texts and emails, the investigations found violations of Company policies, including CNN’s News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo,” Kilar continued. “I realize this news is troubling, disappointing, and frankly, painful to read. These are valid feelings many of you have.”

Gollust called Kilar’s statement “an attempt to retaliate against me” after “their disastrous handling” of Zucker’s exit.

“It is deeply disappointing that after spending the past nine years defending and upholding CNN’s highest standards of journalistic integrity, I would be treated this way as I leave,” Gollust said in an email to staff. “But I do so with my head held high, knowing that I gave my heart and soul to working with the finest journalists in the world.”

Gollust said earlier this month that she planned to remain in her position at CNN following the revelations of her relationship with Zucker.

