CNN, MSNBC and other outlets covered Biden impeachment inquiry, contrary to claim | Fact check

The claim: CNN, MSNBC and the ‘Big 3’ TV networks blacked out coverage of the Biden impeachment inquiry

A Sept. 28 post (direct link, archive link) on X, formerly Twitter, claims several of the largest outlets in mainstream media failed to cover a major political event.

“BREAKING: CNN, MSNBC and the Big 3 TV networks have all blacked out coverage of today’s Biden Impeachment Inquiry,” reads the post. “It’s a huge contrast to their wall-to-wall coverage of the 2019 Trump impeachment inquiry.”

It was shared nearly 10,000 times on X and more than 100 times on Facebook in less than a week. Other versions of the claim, including one shared on X by a former Minnesota state representative, racked up more than 200 additional shares.

Our rating: False

All of the mentioned outlets covered the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden on Sept. 28. Collectively, the outlets had livestreams, television broadcasts and an array of online articles about the proceedings.

Outlets did cover Biden impeachment inquiry

House Republicans announced the opening of an impeachment inquiry against Biden in September over allegations that he financially benefitted from his son Hunter Biden's business deals. The first hearing of the impeachment inquiry was held on Sept. 28.

But contrary to the post's claim, all the news outlets mentioned covered the hearing.

CNN published a live blog on Sept. 28 about the hearing that was updated throughout the day. Senior political correspondent Abby Phillip also discussed the proceedings the same day with senior reporter and fact-checker Daniel Dale on "CNN Primetime."

The hearing was a topic of conversation on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" and "All In with Chris Hayes" on Sept. 28 as well, and the network published opinion writer Hayes Brown’s column on the inquiry the following day.

The so-called “Big Three” television networks – NBC, ABC and CBS, also covered the impeachment inquiry.

ABC and CBS both had livestreams of the proceedings on their respective YouTube pages. They also both published articles on the inquiry that same day.

NBC likewise covered the hearing live, discussed it on its news program, "Meet the Press" and published an array of articles about it on Sept. 28.

