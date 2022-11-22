CNN obtains video showing alleged Colorado shooter’s 2021 standoff with police

Julia Mueller
·1 min read

CNN has obtained video footage that allegedly shows the man suspected of killing five people at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., over the weekend in a standoff with police last year.

The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, reportedly live-streamed the video of his arrest in June 2021 for making a bomb threat at his mother’s home in a Colorado Springs neighborhood.

“This is your boy. I’ve got the f—ing shitheads outside, look at that, they got a beat on me. F—ing shitheads got their rifles out. If they breach, I’m going to blow it to holy hell,” Aldrich says in the video, shared on “CNN This Morning” on Tuesday.

Local authorities reportedly locked down the neighborhood until Aldrich came out of the house, which matches the comments in the newly released video footage suggesting people with rifles are surrounding Aldrich.

Additional footage reportedly shows Aldrich surrendering for arrest.

Charges against Aldrich for the 2021 incident were dropped, but he now faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime that caused injury for the Club Q nightclub shooting.

He also allegedly injured 25 others at the club when he opened fire with an AR-15-style weapon.

The suspect’s exact motive is still unknown, but the attack came on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance and targeted what a Club Q bartender described as one of only two gay clubs in the city.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

