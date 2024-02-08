CNN panel roars with laughter after Jake Tapper cuts of Trump's rant over SCOTUS ballot hearing

Former President Donald Trump rebuked Thursday's Supreme Court hearing pertaining to his eligibility to run on the Colorado primary ballot, dubbing the case a "phony hoax" in remarks outside his Mar-a-Lago residence.

The comments came during Trump's first public appearance since the more than two-hour proceeding kicked off and included digs at President Joe Biden alongside self-exaltation around his time in office, according to Mediate. Upon focusing on the Supreme Court, Trump said the proceedings were a "very beautiful process. I hope that democracy in this country will continue.”

“'Cause right now we have a very, very tough situation with all of the radical left ideas, with the weaponization of politics,” Trump continued. “They weaponized it like it’s never ever been weaponized before.”

The former president went on to address the spate of legal battles he's facing, leveling unfounded claims that, it's "totally illegal, but they do it anyway, and it has to stop, every one of the court cases that I'm involved, every single one, civil — whether it’s the attorney general’s or the district attorney's.”

He went on to reiterate claims of election interference he often makes on social media.

“Every one of these cases, you see comes out of the White House,” Trump said. “It comes out of Biden, it’s election interference."

The former president's ramblings, which also touched on the border, China, Russia's war on Ukraine and inflation, were cut short — on CNN, at least. When Trump veered into discussing the violence in Gaza and the Middle East, host Jake Tapper cut him off, saying, "I think we've gotten all the legal analysis we're going to get out of President Trump." The move earned him an outburst of laughter from the other panelists.

Trump "wants to talk about himself," conservative lawyer George Conway said upon recovering from his laughing fit. "He doesn't want to talk about the Supreme Court and say, 'Oh, the Supreme Court did a nice job today.' He just wants to talk about what's on his mind and himself."