CNN: Pentagon watchdog says Ronny Jackson drank on duty and harassed staff

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) allegedly made "sexual and denigrating" comments about a female staffer, drank alcohol and took sleeping medication while working as White House physician, according to an official report obtained by CNN Tuesday night.

The big picture: The Department of Defense inspector general's report stems from a years-long investigation into allegations against Jackson of alcohol abuse and overprescription of medication, which Jackson has called "false and fabricated."

He withdrew his nomination as then-President Trump's nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary in 2018 because of the allegations.

Of note: The DoD report was based on White House documents and interviews with 78 witnesses and covers his time as White House physician during the Obama and Trump administrations, per CNN.

What they're saying: Jackson, who was elected to the House last November, said in a statement to CNN that Democrats were using the report "to repeat and rehash untrue attacks on my integrity."

He told the Texas Tribune he was the "subject of a political hit job" three years ago.

"Today, a Department of Defense Inspector General report has resurrected those same false allegations from my years with the Obama Administration because I have refused to turn my back on President Trump," Jackson added.

Representatives for both Jackson and the inspector general did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

