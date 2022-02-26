CNN to replace Zucker with Chris Licht: report





CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker will be replaced with TV producer Chris Licht, Puck first reported Saturday.

Licht, the executive producer of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and executive vice president of special programming for CBS, will assume his position at the helm of CNN after Discovery and WarnerMedia merge.

Former CNN head Zucker resigned earlier this month after failing to disclose his relationship with colleague Allison Gollust, the chief marketing officer for CNN. Zucker was required to report any sexual relationship he developed with colleagues at the company.

The relationship was disclosed during an internal investigation into former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, whom Zucker fired at the end of last year.

Cuomo was found to have worked with his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), to fight sexual assault allegations that led to Andrew Cuomo's resignation as governor.

"Based on interviews of more than 40 individuals and a review of over 100,000 texts and emails, the investigation found violations of Company policies, including CNN's News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo," WarnerMedia said in a statement after the investigation. "We have the highest standards of journalistic integrity at CNN, and those rules apply to everyone equally."