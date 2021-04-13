A CNN reporter was confronted by a protester while covering the Daunte Wright demonstrations in a dramatic on-air exchange

Tom Porter
3 min read
Sara Sidner
In a live broadcast Monday a protester confronted CNN's Sara Sidner about media coverage of protests in Minneapolis after the shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer. CNN

  • A protester confronted a CNN reporter over media coverage of the Daunte Wright protests.

  • The exchange between the man and CNN's Sara Sidner was broadcast live.

  • Protests over the killing of Wright by a police officer continued Monday night.

A protester confronted a CNN reporter who was covering the protests in the suburbs of Minneapolis over the police killing of Daunte Wright in a live broadcast.

CNN's Sara Sidner was reporting on the protests being held in Minneapolis after police on Sunday fatally shot Wright, with tear gas smoke and fireworks visible in the background.

In the footage a man approaches Sidner as she's describing what's going on to berate the media for their coverage of the protests, and she stops hom taking her mike and tries to interview him:

"Tell me what you think about what's going on here," Sidner said.

"What I think about this is all the press and all the extra sh-- y'all do makes this worse," the man said.

With explosions and bangs going off in the background, Sidner said, "I want you to be careful. I really do."

"Of what?" he asked.

"Of anything that can hit you," she responded.

"Do I look like I'm scared?" he asked, and continued "you all need to get up out of here with all that twisting up the media and sh---."

Sidner then said she wanted to continue talking to the man and that she'd share a number with him. But the man insisted on continuing the conversation and said his answers would likely be edited out.

When Sidner told the man they were live on-air, the man replied: "I don't care if you're live or not. Get away from here with all that media sh--."

"This is live right now. We're with CNN…" Sidner said.

"Then take that camera all the way the f--- up there then," he said, gesturing to the site of the protests.

As Sidner got moving, she said, "everybody's got a hot head right now, as you might imagine, because it is really, really hot right now."

The exchange illustrates the tense atmosphere in the Minneapolis in the wake of the shooting, which happened near where police officer Derek Chauvin is accused of murdering George Floyd, a killing that set off a wave of anti-racism protests in the US last summer.

A study for the University of Texas in Austin's Center for Media Engagement last year found that Black Americans largely did not trust news organizations in their coverage of Black communities.

Participants in the study found coverage of their communities "lacked context and was one-sided and incomplete" and that there was a "stark disconnect between how Black Americans felt the media should cover their communities and how they felt the media actually do cover their communities."

