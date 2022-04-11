CNN reporter in Shanghai: ‘I can’t go outside’

Dominick Mastrangelo
·1 min read

A CNN reporter stationed in Shanghai described being locked down by government authorities on Monday as China deals with its latest wave of the coronavirus.

“If you think Wuhan 2020 was bad, welcome to Shanghai 2022,” reporter David Culver said during an appearance on the network’s morning program, “New Day.” “This has been like no other lockdown. And it’s in the country’s cosmopolitan and most affluent financial hub, of all places.”

Culver said he on Sunday evening heard government health officials taping the door shut at the residence he is staying in, along with the doors of others in his neighborhood.

“They’re placing a paper seal, so as it keep it closed,” he said. “Some buildings with positive cases inside, they’re locked shut from the outside.”

Chinese health officials are using pad and bicycle locks in some cases to keep doors locked and people separated, Culver said, leading to shortages in food and other supplies.

“I can’t go outside that door,” he said. “There’s a seal, and if I break that, there are repercussions for that.”

Culver’s reporting comes as the Chinese government works to beat back another wave from the newest strain of the coronavirus, which has caused an uptick in cases in recent weeks.

A U.S. health official on Monday said the White House is not overly concerned about a slight rise in cases and continues to monitor the pandemic with the help of global partners.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shanghai has done a U-turn on its ‘relaxed’ Covid approach

    Shanghai is under strict lockdown, in contrast to the relatively relaxed approach it previously took to the pandemic.

  • CHS celebrates Month of the Military Child

    The District is starting a Military Honor Wall on its website to highlight students and staff members who served or are serving in the military.

  • What you need to know about the local job market

    Unemployment reached a high at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, take a look at how it has changed two years later.

  • Google Fi drops prices for its unlimited plans and adds more data

    Google Fi, Google's cell network provider, has dropped the pricing for its mobile plans by $5 to $10 per month, depending on the customer's plan. Google Fi also announced updates to its Unlimited Plus plan, which offers the same features as the Simply Unlimited plan, along with additional perks including unlimited hotspot tethering and 100 GB of Google One cloud storage. Google dropped the prices for this plan from $70 to $65 for one line, from $60 to $55 per line for two lines, from $50 down to $45 per line for three lines and from $45 to $40 each month for each line for four lines or more.

  • The 39 Best Men's Subscription Boxes (That Go Beyond Socks & Razors)

    Guys—they’re just like us. Whether it's a birthday , Father's Day or some other holiday, they're most...

  • China's inflation tops forecasts as supply pressures worsen

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory-gate and consumer prices rose faster than expected in March as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, persistent supply chain bottlenecks and production snags caused by local COVID flare-ups added to commodity cost pressures. The surge in raw materials costs is hobbling economies worldwide and in China has raised questions among some analysts about just how much its central bank will be able to ease monetary policy. China's producer price index (PPI) increased 8.3% year-on-year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday.

  • NIO Stock Drops on Covid Production Halt. That Isn’t the Only Problem Though.

    American depositary receipts of NIO (ticker: NIO) fell 8.7% in premarket trading on Monday. “Since March, due to reasons to do with the epidemic, the company’s supplier partners in several places including Jilin, Shanghai and Jiangsu suspended production one after the other and have yet to recover,” NIO said Saturday in a statement on its mobile app. New Covid cases in Shanghai prompted local officials to shut the Tesla (TSLA) Shanghai facility.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Why One Designer Chose Not to Restore the Victorian Roots of This Postmodern Townhouse

    The latest iteration of a Victorian-turned-postmodern townhouse in Chicago embraces its quirky history thanks to designer Summer Thornton.

  • Former Oregon football players file suit against UO, Willie Taggart, NCAA, seeking $125.5 million

    The lawsuit against the NCAA, UO, and Willie Taggart filed by two former Oregon players is now seeing $125.5 million for pain and suffering, according to a new report.

  • Passengers have mixed reactions to possibility of lifting mask mandate at Charlotte Douglas

    The airport is one of the few locations where you may see a majority of people wearing masks, but that may change soon.

  • Is retirement bad for your health? He's trying it part-time

    I’ll continue working, albeit on a volunteer basis, showing up but not taking a check

  • Shanghai discharges thousands of patients, boosts supplies

    Shanghai on Sunday discharged over 11,000 recovered COVID-19 patients and health authorities emphasized that they must be allowed to return home despite the lockdown that has severely restricted movement in China's largest city. Shanghai has been under lockdown since March 28, and authorities said Saturday that the strict measures would be lifted in areas with no new cases in the last 14 days following another round of mass testing. The United States on Saturday advised its citizens to reconsider traveling to China due to “arbitrary enforcement” of local laws and COVID-19 restrictions, particularly in Hong Kong, Jilin province and Shanghai.

  • China's 'Twitter' appears to be censoring content about food shortages in Shanghai as residents struggle amid a harsh COVID-19 lockdown

    Weibo users have been tagging posts with "buying groceries in Shanghai" to voice their frustration about securing groceries during the lockdown.

  • China delivers anti-aircraft missiles to Serbia

    Serbia had signed for the missiles in 2020 under a contract that also included the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation-made CH-92 armed drone.

  • China’s Covid Outbreak Worsens as Shanghai Cases Top 26,000

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest Covid-19 outbreak in two years continues to spread despite an extended lockdown of Shanghai’s 25 million people, with the restrictions weighing on a fragile economy and straining global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating Chi

  • UK military intelligence: Russia seeking to bolster armed forces in response to losses

    Russia is looking to bolster its armed forces amid mounting losses by enlisting personnel who have been discharged from military service since 2012, according to military intelligence from the United Kingdom. “In response to mounting losses, the Russian armed forces seek to bolster troop numbers with personnel discharged from military service since 2012,” the U.K.…

  • Tesla Rival Nio Suffers a Major Blow

    Shanghai-based electric vehicle manufacturer shuts its manufacturing plant over supplier disruptions.

  • Shanghai to start easing lockdown after another mass testing

    BEIJING (AP) — China’s largest city of Shanghai will soon begin lifting lockdown in communities that report no positive cases within 14 days after another round of COVID-19 testing, authorities said Saturday. The fresh round of testing comes as the city reported about 23,000 cases on Saturday, most of them asymptomatic. Large swathes of Shanghai,…

  • China Charges Ex-Hangzhou Party Chief With Taking ‘Huge’ Bribes

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities accused the former Communist Party chief of Hangzhou of accepting “huge” bribes, escalating a corruption probe in the affluent eastern city where Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. are headquartered. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.