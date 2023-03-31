CNN: Russia names US as main security threat in new foreign policy doctrine

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on March 31 signed a decree on a new version of the Russian Foreign Policy Concept, listing the United States as the main security threat to Russia, CNN reported.

"Moscow considers Washington's course as the main source of risks for its own and international security, for peace and the just development of mankind as a whole," the document says.

Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said the logic of the 42-page document "reflects changes in the foreign policy agenda after the beginning of the (full-scale invasion of Ukraine)," according to Russian independent news outlet Meduza.

In the updated concept, the United States is referred to as the "main anti-Russian agitator," said Lavrov.

The main objectives of Moscow’s foreign policy involve the strengthening of military cooperation with allies and elimination of U.S. dominance in world affairs, as cited by CNN.

The doctrine also says that anti-Russian steps made by ‘unfriendly states’ will be firmly stopped if necessary. Another point of the new concept states that China and India are considered Russia's strategic partners.

