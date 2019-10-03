CNN says it won't air a Trump campaign ad featuring 'false' claim against Biden

The Trump re-election campaign has launched a 30-second ad on television and social networking sites featuring a debunked claim about former Vice President Joe Biden and the Ukraine controversy. Now, CNN says it will not run the ad on its network due to factual inaccuracies.

The ad says that Biden promised money to Ukraine in exchange for firing a prosecutor that was looking into a Ukrainian gas company with ties to his son Hunter Biden.

"Joe Biden promised Ukraine $1 billion dollars if they fired the prosecutor investigating his son's company," the ad begins.

In fact, the prosecutor in question, Viktor Shokin, was considered by the United States, European diplomats and other internationalgroups to be ineffective at rooting out corruption in Ukraine.

There is no credible evidence for the assertion that the ouster of the prosecutor was intended to benefit Hunter Biden.Shokin's inquiry into the gas company focused on a time period before Hunter Biden joined the company, according to a Ukrainian anti-corruption watchdog.

House Democrats announced an impeachment inquiry last week after learning about a whistleblower complaint alleging Trump pressured Ukraine's president to investigate Biden.

The ad alsoincludesan accusation that the news media has taken sides with the Democrats' agenda to impeach the president.

"And their media lapdogs fall in line," the ad sayswhile displaying shots of CNN's Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon and Jim Acosta as well asMSNBC host Rachel Maddow.

A CNN spokesperson said in a statement that the ad does not meet its advertising standards.

Specifically, in addition to disparaging CNN and its journalists, the ad makes assertions that have been proven demonstrably false by various news outlets, including CNN," the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign, Tim Murtaugh, said in a statement to The Daily Beast, which first reported on CNN's decision, that the network "spends all day protecting Joe Biden in their programming."

Our ad is entirely accurate and was reviewed by counsel, and CNN wouldnt even describe to us what they found objectionable," Murtaugh said. "This isnt a cable news channel anymore, its a Democrat public relations firm.

This isn't the first time CNN and Trump have gone head-to-head over airing an advertisement. In May 2017, just a few months into Trump's presidency, CNN rejected an ad about Trump's first 100 days in office, calling it "false" for calling the mainstream media "fake news."

At the time, the campaign called CNN's decision "shameful."

