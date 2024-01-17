CNN scraps Republican primary debate scheduled before New Hampshire primary

WASHINGTON − The second Republican primary debate scheduled before New Hampshire voters decide which candidate will be on the presidential ticket has been cancelled.

CNN scrapped its debate scheduled for Sunday, just two days before the state's primaries, citing a lack of participation.

Among the three Republican top contenders − former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley − DeSantis was the only candidate to accept the invitation to take to the debate stage. CNN will instead hold candidate town halls this week with DeSantis and Haley, according to a spokesperson from the network.

The decision to cancel the debate follows WMUR and ABC News' announcement to call off a debate scheduled for Thursday because DeSantis was the only candidate who agreed to participate.

"Our intent was to host a debate coming out of the Iowa caucuses, but we always knew that would be contingent on the candidates and the outcome of the race," ABC News reported Tuesday. "As a result, while our robust election coverage will continue, ABC News and WMUR-TV will not be moving forward with Thursday’s Republican presidential primary debate in New Hampshire."

Trump has not participated in any of the five GOP debates held during the campaign cycle.

"We’ve had five great debates in this campaign. Unfortunately, Donald Trump has ducked all of them. He has nowhere left to hide. The next debate I do will either be with Donald Trump or with Joe Biden. I look forward to it," Haley posted on X, formerly Twitter, Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CNN cancels GOP primary debate scheduled before New Hampshire primary