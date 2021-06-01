CNN security officer sues State Patrol over arrest during unrest after George Floyd’s death

A CNN security officer is suing the Minnesota State Patrol, alleging that he was targeted for being Black and unlawfully arrested while working during the civil unrest in Minneapolis late last spring.

Michael J. Cooper, 64, was kept in the Hennepin County jail for nearly 20 hours on May 30 on allegations of violating an emergency curfew and illegal possession of a gun. No charges were ever filed, according to the suit, which seeks at least $1 million in damages. He is represented in the lawsuit by the legal team representing George Floyd's family.

"Despite being accompanied by numerous white members of the press at the time, Mr. Cooper was the only one arrested," a statement from Ben Crump's law firm read.

Cooper, a retired law enforcement officer, was a credentialed member of the press at the time, and while possessing two guns he also had with him a permit that allows him to carry a firearm anywhere in the United States, according to the suit.

He filed his civil rights suit in U.S. District Court alleging that his arrest was a violation of the U.S. Constitution's free speech and unlawful detention amendments.

"Mr. Cooper was part of the same CNN broadcast team as Omar Jimenez, a Black Latino journalist, who was also unlawfully arrested [one day earlier in Minneapolis] while covering the historic protests surrounding Mr. Floyd's murder," the suit reads. "The selective arresting of Black media members was not coincidental. It was intentional and racially motivated."

A CNN producer with Jimenez also was arrested during that separate apprehension. Both were later released without charges.

A spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety, which oversees the patrol, said the agency would have something to say later Tuesday.

"How many times will the country need to see this script play out, where a Black man is treated differently by police than other people in the same situation?" read a statement Tuesday from aid attorney Christopher O'Neal, of Ben Crump Law.

"Mr. Cooper's experience while simply working while Black is, unfortunately, all too common," O'Neal continued. "There must be justice for him and for all Black Americans who have had their basic civil rights violated and their dignity offended while going about their lives."

Jimenez was handcuffed behind his back by state troopers on live television with others in his crew about 5 a.m. and led away from the scene by two troopers in riot gear after saying he worked for CNN. They all were soon released after Gov. Tim Walz intervened.

