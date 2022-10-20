CNN special on Murdaugh case featuring The State’s John Monk to air soon. Here’s when to watch

Two new specials on South Carolina’s now-infamous Murdaugh family will air in the next two weeks.

First up is a discussion-based special report from CNN called “The Murdaugh Murders: A Twisted Tale of Power and Money,” which will feature The State’s John Monk, the South Carolina Press Association’s journalist of the year for 2021 who has covered courts, crime, politics, public corruption, the environment and other issues in the Carolinas for more than 40 years.

The CNN report is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Also on the panel are Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell, of the Murdaugh Murders Podcast, both formerly of FITS News. Matney has been investigating the Murdaugh family since Paul Murdaugh crashed his father’s boat into a piling, killing one of the five friends with him after a night of drinking in 2019. Farrell is an award winning columnist formerly of the Island-Packet.

Another panel will include attorneys involved in the multiple lawsuits against disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who is also charged with financial crimes and with murdering his wife, Maggie, and son Paul in June 2021. Murdaugh is scheduled to stand trial in that case beginning Jan. 23.

A third panel will involve victims, including Sandy Smith, whose son Stephen was found dead on a rural road in Hampton County. Smith’s case was reopened after Murdaugh was implicated in other crimes.

Then on Nov. 3, a three-part series called “Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty” will air on HBO Max.

“This case has captivated the country for over a year, and it would be quite an understatement to say there’s much more to the story,” Ross Dinerstein, executive producer and Campfire Studios CEO, said in a news release.

He said the show will include new perspectives and details as well as “much-needed context to these infamous, both alleged and proven, accidents and crimes.”

A press release for the show says, “Hailing from a long line of powerful legal figures, Alex Murdaugh along with his wife, Maggie, and sons, Buster and Paul, enjoyed unparalleled sway over authorities, until Paul’s involvement in a tragic boating accident thrust a level of scrutiny on the family’s actions and legacy, revealing a bizarre and deadly chain of events.”

The show “questions the unchecked power of privilege — and the trail of death and destruction left in one family’s wake,” the release says.

Among the shows already shown about the Murdaugh family are “Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty” on Investigation Discovery and Discovery+, “Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power” on Oxygen, “Dateline: Murdaugh: Power, Privilege & Scandal” on NBC, and “20/20: The House of Murdaugh” on ABC.

In addition, six people are writing books, others are airing podcasts and manning Facebook pages on the deaths of Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, at the family’s 1,700-acre estate in Colleton County.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty.

Murdaugh, 54, also has been accused of various thefts of money from clients, fellow lawyers, associates and his law firm and dozens of charges of fraud totaling some $8.4 million in thefts committed over more than a dozen years.

No trial date has been set on the financial crimes cases.

Murdaugh is a fourth-generation member of one of South Carolina’s prominent legal families.

His great-grandfather, grandfather and father served more than 85 successive years as solicitor,