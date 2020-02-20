CNN’s Van Jones Says ‘Titanic’ Bloomberg Was Hit by ‘Iceberg Elizabeth Warren’ at Debate

Moments after former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was absolutely savaged by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in his first Democratic presidential primary debate on Wednesday night, CNN political commentator Van Jones didn’t pull back any punches in his description of the billionaire’s performance.

“Listen, this was a disaster for Bloomberg,” Jones exclaimed during CNN’s post-debate coverage. “Bloomberg went in as the Titanic — billion-dollar-machine Titanic. Titanic, meet iceberg Elizabeth Warren.”

“She took him to task in a way that I’ve never seen in a debate,” he continued. “She took it over, she prosecuted him.”

Warren kicked off the debate by taking aim at Bloomberg’s treatment of women and his use of non-disclosure agreements, noting that the rest of the Democratic field is running against a “billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians.”

“No, I’m not talking about Donald Trump—I’m talking about Michael Bloomberg,” Warren added with a flourish.

Jones went on to say that despite the stop-and-frisk issue, which Warren also hit Bloomberg on at the debate, a lot of African-American voters were “placing great hope” and “trying to move over” to the ex-mayor but he showed “he just wasn’t ready.”

“He was tone-deaf on issue after issue, and the reason why — he’s not been in those living rooms, he hasn’t been doing those town halls,” the former Obama adviser noted.

“His answer on women was terrible,” Jones concluded. “He got destroyed on the NDA question, his answer on stop and frisk was as bad as it could possibly be, and then he basically lied on his answer when it came to redlining. He let people down tonight.”

