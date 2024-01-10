CNN's Abby Phillip Makes All Of Trump's Defenses Look Absurd In Under A Minute

CNN’s Abby Phillip didn’t need to say much about Donald Trump’s laundry list of excuses to highlight its absurdity.

On “NewsNight” Tuesday, the anchor went through the former president’s assorted and sometimes conflicting defenses one by one.

“He says he’s immune. Presidents can’t obstruct justice. His intent wasn’t corrupt. The case is moving too fast. Or moving too slow. It’s an unfair venue. The judge is biased and so are the clerks. The juries, too. He’s never met her. He doesn’t know her. She’s not his type. It was his personal account. Political persecution, witch hunt, perfect phone call, the deep state,” she said, as each excuse appeared on screen.

Some others on the list: “He was too busy. They were his documents. They’re declassified. They aren’t even classified at all. The First Amendment and the Fourth, the Fifth, the Sixth and Tenth amendments, too.”

Abby Philip runs through a list of Trump’s various defenses pic.twitter.com/JC684kTKfZ — Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2024

Earlier in the day, a federal appeals court heard Trump’s arguments claiming presidents have “absolutely immunity” from criminal prosecution over acts taken in office. His attorney, D. John Sauer, also argued that a president could only be prosecuted if first impeached in the House and convicted in the Senate.

One of the judges on the appeals panel, Florence Pan, asked if, by that logic, a president could order the assassination of a political rival and not face prosecution unless he was first impeached.

Sauer gave a “qualified yes ― if he is impeached and convicted first.”

In that case, Trump is appealing to dismiss the felony charges brought by Jack Smith over his attempted coup.

He faces trial in three other criminal cases, concerning his handling of classified documents, his alleged efforts to interfere with Georgia’s 2020 election results, and a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 vote.

He is also tied up in other litigation, including a multimillion dollar civil fraud trial and a second defamation lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, whom Trump was found previously found liable for defaming and sexually abusing.

He is the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

