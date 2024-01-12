CNN's Brianna Keilar Finds Unexpected Grain Of Truth In Trump Presser

CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Thursday warned viewers to buckle up ahead of a lengthy fact check of the multiple lies that Donald Trump told outside court following the closing arguments in his civil fraud trial in New York.

“We just have to fact-check a lot and, brace yourself, because this is going to take a moment there,” Keilar began. “Listen, the overarching message that he was really putting out there was he was saying that this is a [President] Joe Biden indictment. And it’s not. This is a civil fraud trial in New York. Joe Biden did not set this up.”

Keilar went on to debunk Trump’s false allegations about New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the $250 million lawsuit against himself and his company over allegations they routinely overinflated the value of assets for financial gain, and refuted Trump’s claims there was “no evidence of fraud.”

Co-host Boris Sanchez agreed, highlighting more misrepresentations from Trump and his attorney.

Watch the video here:

Keilar then pointed out one truth from Trump’s tirade, though.

“There is something he did say that is true, which is that he said the 40 Wall Street building is beautiful. And that’s actually true. It’s on the National Historic Register,” she said.

Sanchez said he hadn’t seen the property in question.

“It’s gorgeous,” Keilar replied.

Sanchez lightheartedly argued that was a subjective claim.

Keilar fired back, “You probably actually have seen it in the skyline. It’s a beautiful building, built in 1930 before Donald Trump was ever born, though it does currently bear his name.”

Trump Building, as 40 Wall Street is named, is the four-times-indicted Republican front-runner’s most valuable. He acquired the 72-story property in 1995.

In the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks — and following the collapse of the World Trade Center — the then-businessman insensitively boasted on television that it was now the tallest building in New York City. That was a lie, though.

