CNN's Jake Tapper thanks Trump for 'exposing' Republicans who supported Texas' 'un-democratic, un-American, mendacious joke of a lawsuit'

Sonam Sheth
Jake Tapper
Jake Tapper. CNN/YouTube

  • CNN anchor Jake Tapper didn't mince words on Sunday as he offered a blistering assessment of Texas' "insane," "clownish," and "mendacious joke" of a lawsuit seeking to overturn the election results.

  • Tapper thanked President Donald Trump for "exposing" the Republicans who supported the lawsuit, which was brought by Texas' attorney general and backed by 18 other GOP attorneys general and a majority of the House Republican caucus.

  • "They are, definitionally, people who signed onto a desperate desire to subvert the will of the American people, to disenfranchise voters ... based on lies and conspiracy theories, putting an immoral and corrupt power grab above democracy," Tapper said.

  • He added: "Now we know, clearly, how much these individuals care about facts or truth, how much they care about democracy, or the principles that make this country great, which is to say, not at all."

CNN anchor Jake Tapper had some sharp words for President Donald Trump and other Republican lawmakers during Sunday's episode of "State of the Union."

At the end of the show, Tapper said he wanted to thank Trump for "exposing" every Republican lawmaker who supported Texas's longshot bid to nullify President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election and throw it to Trump.

The case was "insane," Tapper said, adding that it relied on a "clownish legal brief based on conspiracy theories and lies."

The Supreme Court decisively rejected Texas' case on Friday, which Tapper described as an "unconservative, un-democratic, un-American, mendacious joke of a lawsuit."

As Tapper spoke, CNN's chyron read, "Thank you, President Trump, for exposing those who supported your assault on democracy."

Texas' Republican attorney general, Ken Paxton, filed the case and was backed by 18 Republican attorneys general, some US senators, and a majority of the House Republican caucus. In the lawsuit, Paxton argued that the election results in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia - all of whom voted for Biden - should be thrown out over unsubstantiated allegations of widespread voter fraud.

The two highest ranking members of the GOP caucus, minority leader Kevin McCarthy and minority whip Steve Scalise, joined 124 of their colleagues in an amicus brief expressing support for Paxton's lawsuit.

The case was the most brazen and far-fetched attempt yet by the Republican Party to ignore the will of the voters, overturn the results of a free and fair election, and reinstall Trump as president despite the fact that he lost both the popular vote and the Electoral College vote, as well as nearly 40 lawsuits challenging the 2020 results.

"President Trump did us a favor by exposing these elected officials" who backed Texas' case, Tapper said on Sunday. "They are, definitionally, people who signed onto a desperate desire to subvert the will of the American people, to disenfranchise voters in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, based on lies and conspiracy theories - putting an immoral and corrupt power grab above democracy."

He went on: "President Trump did us a favor by revealing to us that those individuals are who they are, and that's important as we go forward because the business of this nation continues. The pandemic, the economy, foreign policy, immigration - and now we know, clearly, how much these individuals care about facts or truth, how much they care about democracy or the principles that make this country great, which is to say, not at all."

Watch the clip below:

