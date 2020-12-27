CNN's Jake Tapper and the White House's Kayleigh McEnany spar after he says she 'lies the way most people breathe'

Travis Clark
Kayleigh McEnany
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, May 1, 2020, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

  • CNN anchor Jake Tapper said on Sunday that he wouldn't book Trump insiders like the White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany because there's "no value" in interviewing them.

  • "These are people that tell lies the way that most people breathe," Tapper said on CNN's "Reliable Sources."

  • McEnany responded on Twitter, calling Tapper's comments a "therapy session for a broken network."

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said on Sunday that he wouldn't book Trump insiders like White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Jason Miller, the Trump campaign's senior adviser, because there's "no value" in interviewing them.

On CNN's "Reliable Sources," Tapper was asked about the challenges of covering the Trump administration, specifically whether he felt there were "diminishing returns" because he "wasn't getting the truth."

Tapper said that there "were some people who were just so mendacious I just wouldn't put them on air." He specifically named McEnany and Miller as such people.

"These are people that tell lies the way that most people breathe," Tapper told the host, Brian Stelter.

He later added that McEnany "tells lies all the time. She can't acknowledge reality. I'm just not going to put somebody like that on air."

McEnany responded on Twitter, calling Tapper's comments "a therapy session for a broken network" and saying that Tapper is "lazy enough to participate by lobbing baseless personal attacks, with ZERO evidence."

"Jake's real problem: I do not leak. I do not lie. But I DO call out the lies of the media (i.e. CNN Russia collusion hoax!)," she said.

