CNN's Oliver Darcy says he requested $1,000 on Venmo from Tucker Carlson, who he says made a bet that Darcy would lose his job

CNN journalist Oliver Darcy tweeted that Carlson had allegedly lost a $1,000 bet between them.

Carlson called Darcy to say the CNN reporter would lose his job at the cable network, Darcy said.

Carlson was ousted from his own prime-time cable show on Monday.

Oliver Darcy claimed on Tuesday that Tucker Carlson called him last year, betting $1,000 that the CNN reporter would meet a similar fate to the one he had met on Monday.

"Tucker Carlson once called me, out of the blue, a little more than a year ago to taunt me & say his 'sources' indicated I'd be soon fired," Darcy wrote on Twitter. "He vowed to Venmo me $1,000 if I still was employed by CNN a year later. I have been unable to collect. I even Venmo requested him and nada!"

Darcy also provided a screenshot of a Venmo request to a person with the initials "TC," although the full name of the recipient is not shown.

Darcy clarified he would donate the money to an organization that "monitors hate/extremism."

"But Carlson's word is apparently good for nothing," Darcy, a senior media reporter at CNN, wrote.

Following over a decade at Fox News, Carlson was let go by the network 10 minutes before it released a statement. The "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host had been blindsided by the ousting, sources told The Wall Street Journal, and Carlson's crew planned on doing a Monday night broadcast.

The departure comes just a month after a lawsuit from a former Fox News producer, Abby Grossberg, accused him of fostering "a work environment that subjugates women based on vile sexist stereotypes," and nearly a week after Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems, which accused the network of broadcasting false statements about their voting machines.

Darcy and representatives for Carlson did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

