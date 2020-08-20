CNN's Wolf Blitzer: Obama's DNC speech was perhaps the 'most powerful address he ever gave'

Former President Barack Obama just delivered an all-timer at the Democratic National Convention, according to CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

Blitzer on Wednesday night discussed the "truly unprecedented moment" that was Obama tearing into President Trump in his searing DNC speech as someone who "hasn't grown into the job because he can't," while warning voters not to "let them take away your democracy."

"This may have been the most powerful address he ever gave," Blitzer said, taking note of how unique it was to see a former president go after his successor in such a scathing way.

"You don't see that very often," Blitzer said. "I've studied American history a long time. I don't remember a time when the immediate, past president was going after the sitting president the way he did."

Blitzer's CNN colleagues agreed Obama's speech was a remarkable moment, with Jake Tapper also calling it "unprecedented," as "I don't know that this has happened anytime in the last half century." CNN's Dana Bash added that the "stunning" speech could be seen as a "break glass in case of an emergency moment, and he was breaking the glass."







CNN’s @WolfBlitzer: “We also saw a truly unprecedented moment: the former President of the United States, Barack Obama, delivering a scathing, a scathing, attack against the current President of the United States. … This may have been the most powerful address he ever gave.” pic.twitter.com/jJ8tN0mNqO — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 20, 2020

