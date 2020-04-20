CNO Financial Group Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

CARMEL, Ind., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) will report results for the first quarter of 2020 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The company will host a conference call to discuss results at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Participate by Dial-In

To participate, please dial (833) 513-0548, or (236) 714-2213 for international participants, at least five minutes before the call start time. The operator will ask you to identify yourself and your company, and to provide the conference ID "4496705."

Participate by Webcast

For those investors who prefer to listen to the call online, we will broadcast the call live via webcast. The event can be accessed through the Investors section of our website at ir.CNOinc.com. Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the event to register, download and install any necessary software.

Participate by Replay

A replay of the call will be available on the Investors section of our website at ir.CNOinc.com.

