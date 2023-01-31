Cnooc’s $3 Billion UK Portfolio Sale Has Stalled on Valuation Gap

Vinicy Chan
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Cnooc Ltd. has paused a planned sale of its UK North Sea portfolio, which could have been valued at as much as $3 billion in a deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Initial offers failed to meet the Chinese oil giant’s expectations for the business, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. While the deal has been put on hold for now, Cnooc could resume a sale once conditions improve, the people said.

A representative for Cnooc didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

China’s biggest offshore oil and gas driller was reviewing its overseas options and looking to a potential sale for its UK portfolio, Bloomberg News reported last year. It is the operator of Buzzard oil field, one of the UK’s highest-producing fields, where it has a 43.2% stake. It’s also an operating partner in the Golden Eagle field, with a 36.5% holding, and has interests in the Scott, Telford and Rochelle fields, according to its website.

Chinese companies have been offloading their overseas purchases after Beijing put a tighter leash following the implosion of the likes of HNA Group Co. and Anbang Insurance Group Co. Foreign governments have also imposed more scrutiny on Chinese operators of key assets such as infrastructure and energy, citing national security concerns. However, some of these sales have been hurt by the economic pain inflicted by the pandemic, while some owners refuse to divest at lower valuations.

Discussions about a potential sale of Global Switch Holdings Ltd. have nearly ground to a halt amid tightening financing conditions and lower-than-expected bids for the London-based data center, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month. Deal talks between Global Switch’s Chinese owners and prospective bidders aren’t moving forward as the parties have been unable to bridge a significant value gap from the initial $10 billion sought by the sellers, people familiar with the matter have said.

Cnooc is one of the largest remaining international explorers in the North Sea after firms including Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. sold projects to focus on more profitable ones. Shell is also selling its stakes in a group of North Sea oil fields, Bloomberg News reported in November.

Major North Sea producers are reassessing their operations as the UK imposed a windfall tax on oil and gas producers to raise funds to help consumers cope with higher prices. Harbour Energy Plc said earlier this month it will cut its 2023 spending plan, while TotalEnergies SE expects to take a hit of about $1 billion from the UK Energy Profits Levy in 2022.

--With assistance from Kathy Chen.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • OPEC+ Treads Wary Path Through China Rebound, Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ is treading a cautious path on oil policy as it awaits clarity on China’s economic reopening and new sanctions on Moscow.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paycheck to PaycheckThe West Is Getting In Too Deep in UkraineIndustry figures from Gold

  • Nissan and Renault agree to overhaul alliance, this time as equals

    TOKYO/PARIS (Reuters) -Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA agreed on Monday to a sweeping remake of their two-decade-old automaking alliance that will put them on equal footing and see the Japanese company invest in Renault's new electric vehicle business. The joint announcement capped nearly four months of intense talks that sources told Reuters were complicated by concerns about the sharing of intellectual property as Renault sought tie-ups with companies outside their alliance. The deal, still subject to board approvals, will see Renault reduce its stake in Nissan to 15% from around 43%, it said.

  • Lunar New Year History and Traditions, Explained

    In 2023, we'll be living in the year of the Rabbit, according to the Chinese zodiac. To celebrate, we reveal the Chinese traditions surrounding Lunar New Year.

  • Exclusive-India's LIC to 'engage' with Adani after short seller's allegation

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -State-run Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), India's largest insurer, is reviewing Adani Group's response to scathing criticism by a U.S. short-seller and will hold talks with the group's management within days to seek clarifications. LIC has invested more than $4 billion in the group, which has lost about $66 billion since Hindenburg Research flagged concerns early last week about the business house's debt levels and the use of tax havens. Adani, founded by Asia's richest person, Gautam Adani, says it complies with all local laws and has made the necessary regulatory disclosures.

  • Nissan Resolves Renault Grievance Through Big Payoff for Partner

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paycheck to PaycheckThe West Is Getting In Too Deep in UkraineTo finally get what it wanted from Renault SA, Nissan Motor Co. will have to pay up.The partners are on the cusp of redefining the foundations of their d

  • China Tells Dutch It Wants Open Supply Chains Amid US Chip Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China told the Netherlands it wants to keep supply chains and trade open, a sign Beijing is trying to find room to maneuver amid a US push to cut it off from advanced chip technology.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paycheck to PaycheckHistoric Cra

  • South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 26, 2023 South Plains Financial, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.71, expectations were $0.62. Operator: Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the South Plains Financial Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. During today’s presentation, all parties will be in […]

  • Adani Delivers Tome in Response to Short-Sale 'Attack on India'

    As the founder slips down the rich list, the Adani Group says Hindenburg Research report is an attack on the very nation of India.

  • US Bradley IFVs already in route to Ukraine

    U.S. Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles have already been dispatched to Ukraine, Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson reported on Jan. 30.

  • BlackRock's Seth: Buy the Corrections in Asian Credit

    Neeraj Seth, managing director and head of Asian credit at BlackRock Inc., discusses why he's cautious on Asian credit, what he considers an entry point and his outlook for the market. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Samsung Defies Chip Downturn With Aggressive Capital Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. made a surprisingly aggressive decision to keep capital spending at the same level as last year, defying expectations that it go along with rivals in pulling back to alleviate pressure on an already-battered semiconductor industry. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on

  • Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders Disappoint

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. reduced projections for the initial launch of its PlayStation VR2 headset dramatically after early pre-orders disappointed, signaling little improvement for the hyped-but-unproven virtual reality sector.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Li

  • Appliance maker Whirlpool's 2023 profit forecast beats expectations

    Shares of the appliance maker were up 3.3% at $158.2 in after-hours trading after the company reported an adjusted profit of $3.89 per share for the fourth quarter through December, beating analysts' average estimate of a profit of $3.25 per share. Whirlpool also said it expects $800 to $900 million benefit in 2023. "This new cost structure, combined with the expected demand recovery during the second half of the year has Whirlpool well positioned to deliver sustained shareholder value," Chief Executive Officer Marc Bitzer said.

  • BuzzFeed Smashes Records for Trading Volume on OpenAI Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies tied to artificial intelligence services recorded some of their highest trading volumes on record this month, amid a frenzy of interest in the ChatGPT tool, which generates conversation-style interactions.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation made the headlines through most of last year, for all the worst reasons: it ran far too high, peaked above 9% in June, and the inflationary pressures pushed down hard on stock markets. The Fed jacked interest rates up their highest level in over a decade, risking recession to fight the rise in prices. Today, inflation is still in the headlines, although the tone has shifted. The annualized rate is trending downward; the December number came in at 6.5% year-over-year. While this is good

  • Adani Faces Deadline as Fraud Allegations Spook Investors

    Indian conglomerate has suffered market losses of $68 billion following a critical report by a U.S. short seller.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Utility Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most undervalued utility stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Utility Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Investors flocked to utility stocks in 2022 in search of some semblance of safety. Utility […]

  • Down More Than 50%: These Buy-Rated Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Costco Gets Ready to Raise its Membership Prices

    Costco has a tremendously loyal customer base with an over 90% membership renewal rate worldwide and an even higher rate in the United States (92.5%) in its most recent quarter. Currently, Costco charges $60 for a Gold Star membership and $120 for an Executive membership. Executive members have been rising in importance for the company.

  • Want to Profit From the Energy Stock Bull Run? Buy This Dividend Giant

    The biggest names get the most attention, but this smaller European giant could be the better investment.