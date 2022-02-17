Cnooc’s $13 Billion Oil, Gas Deals Show China’s Supply Fears

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China National Offshore Oil Corp. struck $13 billion worth of deals to boost oil and gas supply, as the country aims to avoid a repeat of last year’s energy crunch.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The nation’s biggest offshore oil and gas driller has signed agreements with a dozen international firms, according to a statement Wednesday. That includes four contracts to jointly develop oil fields off China’s coast with foreign companies including TotalEnergies SE and ConocoPhillips.

China is the world’s largest energy user and President Xi Jinping has set long-term goals to curb reliance on pricey imports even as the nation’s demand for oil and liquefied natural gas continues to rise. In the short term, the country is lifting fuel purchases from overseas and last year toppled Japan as the world’s No. 1 LNG importer.

Cnooc’s deals include pacts for imports of oil and LNG from suppliers including Kuwait National Petroleum Co. and U.S.-based Energy Transfer LP, state media China Petrochem reported, without citing any sources.

KNPC and Cnooc didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking further details of the reported agreements. Energy Transfer signed a heads of agreement with Cnooc to work on a deal to supply LNG from its Lake Charles project in Louisiana, the company said in a statement.

Read more: China Offshore Oil Giant to Lift Output as Import Costs Rise

Cnooc, the smallest of China’s big three state-owned oil companies, will lift output by as much as 40 million barrels this year, mainly from its oil fields in Bohai Bay and the South China Sea. The producer is continuing to prioritize investments in fossil fuels over clean energy.

PetroChina Co. and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., or Sinopec, are also boosting output to help avoid a repeat of the 2021 energy crisis that led to blackouts and power rationing in many regions.

(Updates with Energy Transfer comment in 5th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Medical Robot Maker Hurwa Weighing Hong Kong IPO, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Hurwa, a Chinese developer of medical robots used in surgeries, is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong that could raise about $200 million, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletBiden Sees ‘Very High’ Probability of Invasion: Ukraine UpdateStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapNew York’s Adams Tell

  • Tiger-Backed Flutterwave Triples in Value to Over $3 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Flutterwave Inc., an Africa and emerging markets-focused payments firm, more than tripled its valuation in less than a year to over $3 billion following its latest fund-raising. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpS&P 500 Tumbles 2% as Ukraine Ji

  • Iran Visits Old Korean Oil Buyers With Nuke Talks in Balance

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran appears to be taking steps for its official return to the international oil market after more than three years. Most Read from BloombergBiden Sees ‘Very High’ Probability of Invasion: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapOfficials from state-owned National Iranian

  • Ronaldo ends barren run as Man Utd climb back into top four

    Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game goal drought on Tuesday as Manchester United recovered from an insipid first-half display to beat 10-man Brighton 2-0 and clamber back into the Premier League top four.

  • Meta’s Clegg Promoted as Zuckerberg Steps Back From Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has promoted his top policy executive, Nick Clegg, to an even greater role inside the company -- a move that will mean less involvement in future policy decisions for the CEO and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania

  • Macquarie Said to Bid for Stake in National Grid’s Gas Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Group Ltd. is weighing the purchase of a controlling stake in National Grid Plc’s gas transmission business that could value the asset at more than $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing

  • Citi Moves Equities Staff Out of Hong Kong Amid Covid Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is moving half a dozen senior equities staff from Hong Kong to Singapore and other markets, in one of the biggest signs yet the Chinese territory’s steadfast zero-Covid approach is prompting global banks to shift key staff out of the Asian financial hub.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletJho Low’s W

  • Stocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slumped, while traders sought safety in bonds and other haven assets as heightened concern over geopolitical risks added to worries about the outlook for central bank policy.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpS&P 500 Tumbles 2% as Ukraine

  • Unmanned or minimally manned vessels could deploy alongside strike groups as soon as 2027

    The U.S. Navy's chief of naval operations hopes to conduct significant experimentation in the next five years to support deploying an early medium or large USV as part of a strike group in the 2027 time frame.

  • Stocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks closed higher after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting did little to alter bets on the path of interest rates this year. Treasuries rose.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?The S&P 500 rebou

  • Nvidia profit doubles, and execs see ‘accelerated growth’ ahead despite supply-chain concerns

    Nvidia Corp. provided a strong forecast despite supply constraints Wednesday, after doubling profits and producing record sales in the holiday quarter.

  • Ukraine lobbies Security Council against Russian move to recognize separatists

    Ukraine is lobbying the United Nations Security council to speak out against Russia's move to recognize regions in Ukraine as independent. On Tuesday, the Russian parliament voted to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognize the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent people's republics. In a letter, Ukraine is now asking the Security Council to discuss the Russian measure at its meeting on Thursday, Reuters reported.The...

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. tumbled 7% Thursday morning in New York after the most valuable U.S. chipmaker failed to impress investors with its latest forecast. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Tumble as Geopolitical Jitters Roil Trading: Markets Wrap

  • Idahoans shop at this grocery store the most. How do prices compare to other favorites?

    Where are Idahoans shopping and how much are they spending amid grocery tax debate?

  • Russia expulsion of U.S. deputy ambassador 'unprovoked' - White House

    Moscow's expulsion of the U.S. deputy ambassador to Russia was "unprovoked," White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday, while warning about the heightened potential of a Russian invasion into Ukraine. Russia has expelled deputy U.S. ambassador Bartle Gorman from the country, the U.S. State Department said Thursday, confirming RIA news reports.

  • Market strategist talks earnings season, Fed policy, geopolitical tensions, Omicron, and yield curve

    Comerica Wealth Management CIO John Lynch joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market risks investors are digesting.

  • Shale Giant Marathon Chooses Cash Returns Over Oil Ramp-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Marathon Oil Corp. said oil and natural gas production won’t increase this year as it concentrates on pouring cash into dividends and share buybacks. Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletThe shale

  • Market check: Dow plunges as Biden warns of ‘very high’ threat of Russia further invading Ukraine

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre updates the market as the Dow plunges amid President Biden's warnings about Russia potentially further invading Ukraine.

  • New York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home Policies

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams told leaders of major companies in the city it was time to get their workers back in offices, emphasizing that empty buildings are holding back the city’s pandemic recovery.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Hong Kong to Mass Test Whole

  • Dow plunges as Biden warns of ‘very high’ threat of Russia further invading Ukraine

    Clearnomics Founder & CEO James Liu joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the stock market plunge as President Biden warns Russia may further invade Ukraine and the outlook for economic growth amid Fed rate hikes and inflation.