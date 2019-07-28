Will CNP Assurances SA's (EPA:CNP) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead?

Looking at CNP Assurances SA's (EPA:CNP) earnings update in March 2019, the consensus outlook from analysts appear fairly confident, with profits predicted to increase by 7.1% next year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 6.1%. By 2020, we can expect CNP Assurances’s bottom line to reach €1.4b, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of €1.3b. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for CNP Assurances. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

How will CNP Assurances perform in the near future?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 7 analysts covering CNP is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

This results in an annual growth rate of 4.4% based on the most recent earnings level of €1.3b to the final forecast of €1.5b by 2022. EPS reaches €2.24 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €1.92 EPS today. With a current profit margin of 3.4%, this movement will result in a margin of 4.4% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For CNP Assurances, there are three fundamental factors you should further research:

