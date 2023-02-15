The Conners Teaser

The Daily Beast

Soe Zeya Tun/ReutersOne of the 12 miracle boys who survived nearly three weeks trapped in a cave in Thailand in 2018 has died at a soccer academy in the United Kingdom. His cause of death has been deemed an “accident” tied to a head injury, according to the BBC. Authorities have not confirmed whether it happened on or off the soccer pitch.Duangpetch Promthep, 18, known to his friends as Dom, became the public face as captain of the Wild Boar boys’ soccer team after their miraculous rescue from a