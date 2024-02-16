CNU gets its own beer, ODU has its own ‘Ice Cream and Cake’: Here’s where to find them

Two businesses — one on the Peninsula and one in South Hampton Roads — are teaming up with local universities to launch products that support scholarships.

The “Ice Cream and Cake” chant — from the song by the Buckwheat Boyz — is a familiar one to fans and cheerleaders at Old Dominion University. After almost 20 years of dancing to and screaming for the treats, a new partnership with Lolly’s Creamery has answered the call.

The locally owned ice cream shop, with locations in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, partnered with ODU to create an Ice Cream and Cake flavor — a swirl of blue-tinted butter cake in a sweet ice cream base.

The flavor will be revealed on Saturday in celebration of university mascot Big Blue’s birthday. There will be a limited number of samples for fans during the men’s and women’s basketball games on Saturday and for guests at Big Blue’s birthday party 6 -7 p.m. at Chartway Arena.

Lolly’s founder Joey Launi said the business loves the Hampton Roads community and was really excited to deliver on the flavor for fans.

“To be able to bring it to life — through ice cream — is kind of how we are built to serve this community,” he said.

The flavor will be available for sale in scoops, sundaes and pints at the 5109 Colley Ave. shop and in take-home pints at the other Virginia Beach locations.

On the Peninsula, fans and friends of Christopher Newport University will get to raise a glass of Captains Lager Amber Lager. The university started a licensing partnership with Newport News-based Tradition Brewing Co. to create the custom-branded craft beer.

Ron Quinlan, associate professor of chemistry at CNU, worked with Tradition’s brewers to create the traditional style lager. Featuring a light and smooth malty sweetness coupled with subtle hop bitterness, the beer will be released during a launch party 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the brewery at 700 Thimble Shoals Blvd. near City Center.

The beer will also be available for sale in local grocery stores packaged in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft in local restaurants.

Gray Bowditch, CEO and co-founder of Tradition Brewing, said the business is tickled to be one of several different craft breweries across the state to contractually commit to a public university — and he hopes this beer will be the first of many with CNU.

“Part of our brand is creating traditions and this partnership extends that brand by being part of people’s traditions — whether it’s alumni events, alumni friend gatherings or post-athletic events,” Bowditch said.

A portion of royalties for both ODU and CNU’s products will go toward the respective universities’ scholarship funds.

