CNU and VPCC announce pathway program to simplify transferring

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Christopher Newport University, or CNU, and Virginia Peninsula Community College, or VPCC, announced a new pathway partnership designed to simplify the process to transfer to CNU from VPCC.

The VPCC Bridge to CNU Program is expected to be announced on Saturday, Feb. 3, at CNU’s Freeman Center during a halftime celebration at the men’s 4 p.m. basketball game.

The program offers access to need-based financial aid, waived application fees, guaranteed acceptance of all transferable credits from VPCC, priority consideration for University housing, and guidance, a release states.

“Our shared goal is to streamline the process and provide a smoother transition for VPCC students to matriculate to Christopher Newport,” said President of CNU William Kelly, in a release. “We want all students to know our doors are open, and we’re ready to support them every step of the way.”

To be eligible for the program, students must be accepted into the Bridge to CNU Program, enrolled in transfer-oriented associate degrees with a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher, have earned at least 15 credits with a grade of C or higher at VPCC, and submit a Letter of Intent prior to their application to CNU, a release states.

“The VPCC Bridge to CNU program is an ideal example of our institution’s commitment to collective impact and transformation at scale,” said President of VPCC Towuanna Porter Brannon, in a release. “This collaboration will increase local students’ access to higher education and strengthen the Peninsula’s talent pipelines. I am grateful for President Kelly’s leadership and his partnership.”

Check with WAVY.com for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.