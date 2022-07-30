CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) Analysts Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts Substantially

Market forces rained on the parade of CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

After the downgrade, the consensus from CNX Resources' seven analysts is for revenues of US$492m in 2022, which would reflect a painful 86% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 55% to US$2.69. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$763m and US$2.35 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$26.40, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CNX Resources at US$46.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$16.00. With such a wide range in price targets, the analysts are almost certainly betting on widely diverse outcomes for the underlying business. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 98% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 18% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 5.1% annually for the foreseeable future. So it's pretty clear that CNX Resources' revenues are expected to shrink faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately they also cut their revenue estimates for this year, and they expect sales to lag the wider market. That said, earnings per share are more important for creating value for shareholders. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of CNX Resources.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for CNX Resources going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

