What Is CNX Resources's (NYSE:CNX) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

It's great to see CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) shareholders have their patience rewarded with a 31% share price pop in the last month. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 40% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does CNX Resources Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 6.13 that sentiment around CNX Resources isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.7) for companies in the oil and gas industry is higher than CNX Resources's P/E.

NYSE:CNX Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 9th 2019

This suggests that market participants think CNX Resources will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

CNX Resources shrunk earnings per share by 66% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 7.7%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting CNX Resources's P/E?

CNX Resources's net debt is considerable, at 151% of its market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On CNX Resources's P/E Ratio

CNX Resources's P/E is 6.1 which is below average (18.2) in the US market. The P/E reflects market pessimism that probably arises from the lack of recent EPS growth, paired with significant leverage. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about CNX Resources's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 4.7 to 6.1 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.