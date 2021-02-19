CO2 monitors can help prevent the spread of COVID-19, experts say

Kate Murphy
·Producer

With the number of new COVID-19 cases continuing to fall in the U.S., health experts are promoting the use of CO2 monitors as a way to keep that trend going in the right direction as the country begins lifting social distancing restrictions.

“Using CO2 monitors I think is a really important piece of the process of reopening restaurants and schools and businesses because it's a relatively cheap, easily used measure of how well the ventilation rate is matched to the number of people in the room,” Alex Huffman, an associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Denver, told Yahoo News.

For months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned Americans that COVID-19 is spread via respiratory droplets, such as when a person coughs, sneezes or even simply breathes.

“These viruses may be able to infect people who are further than 6 feet away from the person who is infected or after that person has left the space,” the CDC says on its website.

Huffman is among a group of experts currently studying how the CO2 we breathe out can act as a proxy to gauge how much potentially infectious aerosol is in the room. CO2 monitors, in turn, can be utilized to assess the risk of transmission in a given environment, Huffman said, including situations in which people are either not wearing masks or doing so improperly. As a general rule of thumb, when CO2 levels go up, so does the risk of contracting COVID-19.

“After time it builds up, no matter how far you are away. There's no safe distance to breathing that in,” Huffman said.

In an interview with Yahoo News, Huffman explained how CO2 monitors work and why they can help the country keep COVID-19 at bay.

How would monitoring CO2 levels help stop the spread of COVID?

“When you breathe out, you breathe CO2 out, as well as aerosols that come out of your mouth,” said Huffman. “We can't measure the respiratory infectious aerosols in the room very easily. We can measure CO2 really easily and relatively cheaply, so we use this as a proxy. If CO2 is building up, infectious aerosol risk is also building up."

In terms of reopening restaurants, schools and businesses, Huffman said taking mitigation measures to place CO2 monitors around those establishments is “not hard.” Once the CO2 monitors (which cost $200 on average) are in place, “you have some process by which you observe those numbers and then make some decisions and say, 'If the number is too high, we change our protocols a bit,'” he said.

Patrons enjoy lunch at Katz&#39;s Delicatessen, the famous deli founded in 1888, on the first day of the return to indoor dining for New York City, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in New York U.S., February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Patrons at Katz's Delicatessen on Feb. 12, the first day of the return to indoor dining in New York City. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Once CO2 monitors are in place, what’s an ideal range?

An average outdoor reading of CO2 is about 400 parts per million. For indoors, Huffman said you want to keep the CO2 reading as low as possible, and there’s no perfect cutoff line. But he said anything less than around 800 parts per million is good. Anything above 800 parts per million means aerosol is building up, increasing the risk of COVID infection.

What can you do to increase ventilation and bring the CO2 concentration down?

Increasing ventilation is key, Huffman said, which can be accomplished as simply as by opening a window. Cracking a window in a car, for instance, can make a big difference. Huffman was recently driving with four other family members, and the CO2 levels started around 400 parts per million. After about an hour in the car with the windows up, the CO2 concentration skyrocketed to 4,000 parts per million. Huffman opened the windows, and the levels went back down to around 600 parts per million.

Huffman said that if you’re in your home, you can also turn on exhaust fans, such as in the bathroom or kitchen, that pull air out of the house. He added that while it’s not the same as ventilation, you can clean the air that's in your home. “So you can have a room-portable HEPA filter, or you can pull that air through the ventilation system in your house, as long as you have a good MERV 13 filter,” he said. “That's not going to touch the CO2 at all in the room, but it will clean out the aerosol that's in the room.”

(Huffman also offers some do-it-yourself ways to measure ventilation rates in your home here.)

What other steps help reduce the spread of COVID-19?

Huffman emphasized that while ventilation and room filtration are certainly important pieces of the puzzle to reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19 in any environment, it’s also important to keep up those other mitigation efforts. “Masking is still critical. Distancing away from [people not in your household] is critical. And also reducing the time that you spend in that place is also critical,” he said. “Those three things are going to be critical, no matter what.”

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • There is “a push to regulate short selling and potentially to limit short selling": Duke University Law Professor

    Elisabeth de Fontenay, Professor of Law at Duke University School of Law joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with a GME hearing preview.

  • 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 First Drive | Fat cat money

    Do you like the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, but just don’t think it’s fancy or expensive enough as it is? If you’re looking for the perfect GLS to be driven in, but need to make sure you look more like the type of fat cat to blow money on lavish, boozy dinners and decorative fountains than the pro baller who splurges on a home gym and tennis courts, Mercedes finally has the giant SUV just for you: the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. Is this tongue-in-cheek straw man in any way indicative of an actual Maybach owner?

  • Here's Solid Proof That Gray Hair Is Beautiful

    "I think that gray hair illustrates self-confidence and truthfulness — saying to anyone in the room, 'I am precisely who I say I am."

  • How one HBCU managed to weather the coronavirus pandemic while others have struggled

    The coronavirus pandemic has rattled many higher education institutions, particularly historically Black colleges and universities. But William Harvey, president of Hampton University, told Yahoo News the measures his school has taken helped keep it afloat.

  • Austin man rescues dozens of drivers left stranded by winter storm

    Using his chains, ropes, and four-wheel drive, over the course of two days Ryan Sivley helped rescue about 150 people stranded by the side of the road in Austin, Texas. A brutal winter storm is battering Texas, and Sivley told KVUE after thinking about what it would be like to be stuck in the freezing temperatures, he knew he had to do something. "I've been helping anybody I find on the side of the road," Sivley said. "I do a lot of off-roading with different groups in Austin, so I had recovery straps and chains and I have two trucks that are four-wheel drive." In addition to pulling cars to freedom, Sivley has also helped get stranded nurses to work and driven patients home from the hospital. Last March, Sivley was in a bad car accident, which nearly took his life. He shattered his pelvic bone, and today he can only walk for about two hours a day, but driving is no problem. His rescue service is free, but many of the grateful people he helps have been giving Sivley a few dollars for gas. "Everybody is really happy," he said. More stories from theweek.comThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshell5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeWorkers at Trump's D.C. restaurant say suppliers would deliberately send them rotten produce

  • President Joe Biden’s vaccine push as he hits the world stage

    The president will tour a vaccine manufacturing plant in Michigan amid his push to pass a nearly $2 trillion relief package.

  • Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

    The pop culture super couple have four kids from their seven-year-long marriage.

  • Editorial: How to restore humanity to the asylum process Trump imploded

    The Biden administration will start admitting asylum seekers President Trump had stranded in Mexico border camps. It's the right, humane action.

  • Hybrid-electric aircraft could become the Prius of airplanes

    Hybrid-electric aircraft will soon kick off a new era of cleaner air travel, just as the pioneering Toyota Prius heralded the start of the electric car movement 20 years ago. Why it matters: Replacing small regional planes that run on fossil fuels with hybrid or electric aircraft would help reduce climate-damaging CO2 emissions. It could also make air travel easier and cheaper for people living in smaller cities not served by major airlines.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: CO2 emissions from aviation have risen rapidly over the past two decades, reaching about 2.8% of global CO2 emissions from fossil fuel combustion, according to the International Energy Agency. And with passenger air travel growing at about 5% a year — except during the pandemic — airlines have been scrambling to lower their carbon footprint. State of play: Fully electric planes, while promising, are limited by available battery technology. Batteries cost less and pack more energy into a smaller package than they did a decade ago, but they're still too heavy to allow planes to fly long distances or carry heavy loads. They do work, however, in low-flying air taxis for short runs across a city or to the airport.These new electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft are getting a lot of attention on Wall Street, but they won't be widely available until around 2035, according to a Deloitte analysis. Yes, but: For medium distances of 50 to 500 miles — the city-hopping routes ignored by hub-and-spoke airlines — hybrids offer a practical solution that can be ready in just a few years.UBS, the Swiss investment bank, forecasts a $178 billion market for hybrid-electric aircraft. Driving the news: Surf Air Mobility, a regional air travel service, said this week it would acquire Ampaire, a developer of hybrid electric powertrains for aviation.Surf Air co-founder and CEO Sudhin Shahani called Ampaire's technology a step toward "the next great shift in air travel: sustainable aviation that's accessible to everyone."For now, the company's plan is to upgrade existing turboprop aircraft with Ampaire's hybrid technology on short, regional routes while the industry works toward fully electric aviation for all trips.How it works: Upgrading today’s aircraft for electric power is a relatively low-cost, low-risk path to aircraft certification, says Ampaire CEO Kevin Noertker.Its "Electric EEL," for example, is a retrofitted Cessna plane, with an electric motor in the nose and a traditional combustion engine in the rear. Both systems provide thrust, but in the air, the engine is mostly used to recharge the 50 kWh battery stored under the fuselage.In October, the EEL completed a 341-mile test flight between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Ampaire also partnered with Hawaii-based Mokulele Airlines on a series of test runs between the islands’ small airports with mock payloads. What they're saying: "It is a very long time — well over a decade, maybe two — before your large trans-continental planes are electric," says veteran aviation executive Fred Reid, now president of Surf Air Mobility."The beauty of a hybrid is that they're already flying. You can save 25 to 30 percent on operating costs and it makes a dent on the environmental problem.""We could upgrade 20-30,000 planes, and give them a shelf life for another 20 years." Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • NATO chief urges Afghan govt, Taliban to step up peace talks

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday urged the Afghan government and the Taliban to step up the pace of peace talks amid doubts over whether the military alliance will pull thousands of troops out of the country by a May deadline. NATO has just under 10,000 troops in the war-ravaged country, helping to train and advise the Afghan security forces. Most are not U.S. forces, but those troops could not continue the NATO operation if American transport, logistics and other support were withdrawn.

  • "America is back," Biden tells Munich Security Conference

    President Biden reiterated his intent to move away from some of the global engagement policies of the last four years.

  • Ted Cruz’s criticism of lawmaker for Covid vacation resurfaces following Cancun controversy

    ‘Hypocrites,’ the senator wrote of Austin’s Democratic mayor, Stephen Adler, for vacation during Covid-19 pandemic

  • Biden to declare major disaster for Texas amid crippling freeze

    The president said he intends to travel to the state in the coming days.

  • Texas power plants back online, but 325,000 households still in the dark

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday that all power generating plants in the state were back online but hundreds of thousands of homes remain without energy because of downed lines and other issues after a ferocious winter storm and cold snap. While welcoming the progress, other leaders in Texas warned that the state's energy grid would remain extremely "fragile" for a few days and that the cold weather that created the problems would stick around through the weekend. Abbott said he has asked state legislators to push through laws mandating that all energy generation plants in Texas "winterize" their facilities like those in colder states do in the hope that future cold snaps don't result in electrical grid failures.

  • 17 things you probably didn't know about 'Grease'

    The classic 1970s movie-musical is beloved for its starring cast and catchy songs, but most fans probably haven't heard all of these fun facts.

  • New look at first black hole detected shows it is bigger than expected

    A fresh examination has revealed new details about the first black hole ever detected - which was spotted in 1964 and became the subject of a friendly wager between renowned scientists - including that it is bigger than previously known. Researchers said on Thursday that new observations of the Cygnus X-1 black hole, orbiting in a stellar marriage with a large and luminous star, showed it is 21 times our sun's mass, about 50% more massive than previously believed. While it is still one of the closest-known black holes, they found it is somewhat farther away than previously calculated, at 7,200 light years - the distance light travels in a year, 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km) - from Earth.

  • Fauci hopes for return to normal by Christmas, in line with Biden target

    Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday said that a post-pandemic return to "normal" could come by the end of the year, aligning his forecast with a Christmas target U.S. President Joe Biden set earlier this week. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), had guided Americans to the long-sought return to something approaching normal life in the early Autumn. Speaking to MSNBC, Fauci said there are many factors - including the emergence of variants of the coronavirus that are more contagious - that will influence when Americans can return to activities that have been stopped by the pandemic.

  • The Best Reciprocating Saws for Amateurs and Professionals

    Cut through framing lumber, plumbing PVC, or metal conduit in no time.From Popular Mechanics

  • NASA’s Perseverance rover touches down to start years-long search for life on Mars

    NASA’s Perseverance rover touched down on Mars today and began a mission that’s meant to store up evidence of past life on Mars, after a trip that came to a climax with seven minutes of delicious terror. “Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life,” lead controller Swati Mohan declared at 12:55 p.m. PT. The end of Perseverance’s seven-month, 300 million-mile journey played out like a radio drama. Due to limited bandwidth and an 11-minute delay in receiving signals, there was no live video of the landing. But thanks to… Read More

  • The F-35’s Engine Is a Bit Busted Right Now

    Between cracked turbine blades and slow repair periods, things aren't going so great.