DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (VIE:DOC): What Are The Future Prospects?

The latest earnings update DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (VIE:DOC) released in June 2019 suggested that the business benefited from a small tailwind, leading to a single-digit earnings growth of 8.3%. Below, I've laid out key growth figures on how market analysts view DO & CO's earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts' expectations for this coming year seems positive, with earnings growing by a robust 22%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates arriving at double digit 97% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting €55m by 2022.

While it’s useful to be aware of the rate of growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more insightful to analyze the rate at which the business is growing on average every year. The advantage of this method is that we can get a better picture of the direction of DO & CO's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I've appended a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 23%. This means that, we can expect DO & CO will grow its earnings by 23% every year for the next couple of years.

