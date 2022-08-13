Co-Chairman of the Board Joseph Williger Just Bought 322% More Shares In G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC)

Investors who take an interest in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) should definitely note that the Co-Chairman of the Board, Joseph Williger, recently paid US$15.86 per share to buy US$160k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 322%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At G. Willi-Food International

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Chairman of the Board Zwi Williger for US$1.5m worth of shares, at about US$21.49 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$15.70. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

G. Willi-Food International insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about US$15.63. Although they bought at below the recent share price, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 5.8% of G. Willi-Food International shares, worth about US$13m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The G. Willi-Food International Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in G. Willi-Food International shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for G. Willi-Food International (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

