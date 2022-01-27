The Co-Co Will Have A Grand Opening At New Space In Summit

SUMMIT, NJ — Co-working spaces have become popular destinations during the pandemic, especially for those who are working remotely and need a change in scenery from their home offices. The Co-Co in Summit is illustrating this trend.

This women-led business has been in Summit for three years at 115 Summit Avenue and is now relocating to 426 Springfield Avenue, which is part of the Mondo building. The Co-Co will have a grand opening on Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the new space.

A similar co-working space, called Daybase, recently opened in Hoboken and is expected to open a location in Westfield, as well.

According to Suzanne Willian — the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Co-Co — the goal of the co-working space is to "connect dynamic and curious women through physical and digital spaces."

Willian said The Co-Co would normally offer networking and co-working events at the physical space, but during COVID they have shifted to a lot of virtual events.

Although the business is focused on connecting women and female empowerment, Willian said it is not "women-exclusive." She added that The Co-Co is approaching over 200 members who range from their 20s to their 70s with a variety of life experiences.

She said the company attracts corporate professionals, entrepreneurs, artists, small business owners, consultants, freelancers and even those who many be between different roles.

"So we're kind of a new way of networking," Willian said. "We offer community and connection. And we have this physical gathering space in Summit that allows all of that to happen."

Willian emphasized that it is important for women to be able to be involved in a community that is supportive and allows female collaboration. She said research has shown that women typically hold the largest share of the burden in a family and that The Co-Co serves as a useful outlet for many women in the area.

"We talk about supercharging your work and life," Willian said. "We feel that as women, we've got so many roles, we're wearing so many hats and we jump between them. Networking for us does not have to be purely professional."

"It's professional, it's work, it's fun, it's all of the above."

The grand opening will feature the following events throughout the day:

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM COMMUNITY COFFEE

Start your day with coffee, a few nibbles, and a vibrant, diverse network of people making things happen. This is a unique opportunity to connect and build community.

8:30 AM - 5:00 PM OPEN CO-WORKING DAY

All are invited to gather at our community's new and light-filled space. Come for the Community Coffee and stay to work or pop in anytime between 8:30 am and 5:00 pm.

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM DISH KITCHEN MEALS

Co-Co member Allison Slater, the owner of Dish Kitchen, has graciously offered to provide individually wrapped meals for takeaway. Come early to make sure you get one! Limited supply.

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM CELEBRATORY TOAST!

Enjoy some fun social time, debrief the day, and pick up a meal from Dish Kitchen. Let's wrap up the celebration with a toast to the community we're building together. Cheers!

People can register for the grand opening at this link.

For more information about The Co-Co, visit their website here.

Memberships can be paid for either on a 6-month or month-to-month basis. Find out more information on how to become a member here.

