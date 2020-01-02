Co-creator defends suspected UAE spying app called ToTok

In this Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 photo, Giacomo Ziani, the co-founder of the app ToTok, speaks to The Associated Press in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Ziani, whose video and voice calling app is suspected of being a spying tool of the United Arab Emirates, defended his work in an interview with the AP, while denying knowing that people and companies linked to the project had ties to the country's intelligence apparatus. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The co-creator of a video and voice calling app suspected of being a spying tool of the United Arab Emirates defended his work in an interview with The Associated Press and denied knowing that people and companies linked to the project had ties to the country's intelligence apparatus.

Millions downloaded the ToTok app during the several months it was offered in the Apple and Google stores. Co-founder Giacomo Ziani described the popularity as a sign of users' trust despite a longtime ban in the UAE on such apps.

He denied that the company collected conversation data, saying the software demanded the same access to devices as other common communication apps. Emirati authorities insisted that they “prohibit any kind of data breach and unlawful interception.”

But this federation of seven sheikhdoms ruled by hereditary leaders already conducts mass surveillance and has been internationally criticized for targeting activists, journalists and others. Ziani repeatedly said he knew nothing about that, nor had any knowledge that a firm invested in ToTok included staff with ties to an Emirati security firm scrutinized abroad for hiring former CIA and National Security Agency staffers. He also said he did not know about ties a computer researcher says link companies involved with ToTok to Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Emirates' national security adviser.

“I was not aware, and I'm even not aware now of who was who, who was doing what in the past," Ziani said. “These are not questions you should be (asking) me. You should be eventually asking" them.

ToTok surged to popularity by allowing users to make internet calls long banned in the UAE, a U.S.-allied nation on the Arabian Peninsula that is home to Dubai. The ban means Apple iPhones and computers sold in the UAE do not carry Apple's FaceTime calling app. Calls on Skype, WhatsApp and other similar programs do not work.

Ziani said ToTok won rapid approval from the UAE's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, something long sought by the established competitors that remain banned. The 32-year-old native of Venice, Italy, attributed that to the monopoly on the telecommunications market held by two companies, Du and Etisalat, that are majority-owned by the government. ToTok's small market share would not cut as deeply into their business as major firms if allowed access, he said.

“They will see their business like totally crashed from a day to another," Ziani said. With ToTok, "they felt like they were not risking to fall into this situation.”

By installing the app, users agreed to allow access to their mobile device's microphone, pictures, location information and other data invaluable to intelligence agencies. Most internet firms are based in the U.S., but privacy is viewed far differently in the Emirates, where ToTok's headquarters are in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

“By using this app, you're allowing your life to be opened up to the whims of national security as seen by the UAE government,” said Bill Marczak, a computer science researcher at the University of California, Berkley, who has studied ToTok and other suspected Emirati spying operations. “In this case, you're essentially having people install the spyware themselves as opposed to hacking into the phone.”

In this nation of 9.4 million people where all but a sliver of the population comes from another country, the app represented what appeared to be the first government-blessed app that would allow them to connect freely to loved ones back home. That drew everyone from laborers to diplomatic staffers to download it amid a publicity campaign by state-linked and government-supporting media in the Emirates.

An American diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss security matters, said local embassy and consular staff received orders to remove the app from all U.S. government devices. That was only after The New York Times, citing anonymous U.S. officials, described the app as a “spying tool” of the Emirati government.

Ziani alleged, without providing evidence, that criticism of ToTok came more from professional jealousy and trade tensions between the U.S. and China than security concerns. ToTok partly used code from a previously developed Chinese app called Yeecall, where his co-founder, Long Ruan, once worked in a senior position, he said. Ziani said he met Long through G42, which he described as a business “incubator.”