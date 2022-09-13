Co-defendant in 1997 deadly shooting pleads guilty to tampering charge

Gabriel Monte, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
·6 min read
The Lubbock County Courthouse.
The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A 43-year-old man was placed on probation for 10 years after admitting to his role in a deadly shooting 25 years ago in East Lubbock.

Fabian Madrid pleaded guilty on Friday to a count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 10 years in prison.

He was initially indicted on a count of murder in the Sept. 8, 1997 shooting death of 26-year-old Steven Earl Johnson.

He was indicted on the lesser charge on Sept. 7, and pleaded guilty on Friday.

As part of his plea bargain agreement with the Lubbock County District Attorney's Office, he was placed on probation for 10 years and the murder charge was dismissed.

More:Family says justice not served with 10-year sentence in fatal stabbing

Madrid
Madrid

He faces up to 10 years in prison if he violates the conditions of his probation.

He was one of two men charged in connection with the case. Pedro Erevia, 44, was sentenced in February to 25 years in prison after a five-day trial in the 364th District Court.

The men's charges stems from a Lubbock police investigation that began after police responding to a shots-fired call about 12:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of East Colgate Street found Johnson lying in front of his residence.

Investigators learned that Johnson was outside his home when a vehicle occupied by two people drove up, according to a police news release. Witnesses said Johnson approached the vehicle but quickly ran away when he saw one of the men was armed with a handgun.

Johnson's girlfriend, Eurasha Thurman, told jurors in February that she took their infant son into the house as Johnson approached the vehicle, leaning into the passenger side of the vehicle. Moments later, she said she heard Johnson yell that the people in the vehicle had a gun, followed by the sound of a gunshot.

Thurman said that as Johnson, who was shot in the back, lay bleeding, he told her that he loved her and asked her to "take care of my son."

The case of Johnson's shooting would remain unsolved until 2020, when police spoke with Hector Ruiz Jr, who said he supplied the weapon used in the shooting.

Madrid, who was 17 at the time of the shooting but had been selling drugs since he was in seventh grade, testified without a plea deal or an immunity agreement during Erevia's trial. He told jurors that he and Erevia were driving on the East side of Lubbock looking for a quick way to find drugs, particularly crack cocaine, after his stash of drugs, cash and a gun was stolen earlier in the day.

Pedro Erevia is escorted out of the 364th District Court during a break in his murder trial in the September 1997 shooting death of Steven Johnson.
Pedro Erevia is escorted out of the 364th District Court during a break in his murder trial in the September 1997 shooting death of Steven Johnson.

Madrid told the jurors he and Erevia's plan that night was to either buy or rob someone of drugs.

He said he drove was driving down Colgate Street hoping to find someone to get drugs from when he heard a whistle that he thought was someone flagging him down. He made a U-turn and was putting the vehicle in park when he was pushed forward and felt the pressure of a gunshot behind him.

He said Erevia began yelling at him to drive away. He told jurors that at the time, he believed Erevia shot in the air and didn't hit anyone. However, the next day Erevia told him about Johnson's shooting.

"He was nervous and looking around," Madrid said. "He said, 'He's dead, he's dead.' I didn't understand what he said. In my mind that night nobody was shot."

He said news reports confirmed the shooting and he felt sick and scared.

More:1 arrested after man found dead in Central Lubbock

He said he told his mother what happened and she hired a pastor named Bishop, who practiced Santeria, which he described as a blending of Catholicism and Voodoo, to perform a cleansing ritual that would protect him from being arrested in the shooting.

He said he got rid of the weapon Ruiz supplied, but couldn't remember what happened to it and someone else got rid of the vehicle.

Since the shooting, Madrid had been in and out of the prison system for unrelated drug offenses and was raising a family. He had also been approached by police detectives about the case and denied any involvement.

In 2013, he was arrested for possession of cocaine and was being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he began an earnest attempt to change his life with the help of volunteers from a jail ministry.

When he was released in 2016, Madrid said he began volunteering with a church who sponsored the jail ministry to help other people turn their lives around.

In 2020, detectives approached him again about Johnson's shooting. However, he told jurors he continued to deny his involvement because he wanted to see his family one more time and believed he would have been arrested on the spot if he confessed.

"I was afraid," he said. "I knew eventually this was going to come out at that moment in time I wanted to get home to see my wife and son."

A few months later, in January 2021, Lubbock police arrested Madrid and Erevia for murder.

In February 2021, Madrid was released on bond. A month later, accompanied by his attorney, David Guinn, Madrid gave a statement confessing to his role in the shooting.

Meanwhile, Erevia was released in March 2021 on bond. However, District Judge William Eichman revoked his bond a month later after a hearing during which the court learned Erevia cut off his GPS monitor and threw it away less than a week after he was ordered to wear one.

More:Former Brownfield publisher, economic development director sentenced in child porn case

A probation officer told the court that Erevia was fitted with a court-ordered GPS ankle monitor on March 30, 2021. Then at 5:20 p.m. on April 2, pre-trial service officials were alerted that Erevia's ankle monitor had been tampered with. Records showed the ankle monitor last registered in the 5400 block of 44th Street.

The probation officer told the court that on April 5, 2021, he received a call from a blocked phone number by a man identifying himself as Erevia, who said he cut off his ankle monitor and threw it away because he was frustrated that the monitor was not charging properly.

Madrid told jurors that after he had given the statement to police Erevia visited him at his home. He said Erevia told him that he didn't have to worry about the case, saying he knew who informed on them and said he was looking for one of the informants at a game room.

"(Erevia) said that god would forgive me, just don't say nothing, that god would forgive me," Madrid said.

Madrid said Erevia left his home from the back fence and he called Guinn the next day.

Erevia surrendered to police after Eichman issued the bond surrender warrant.

Guinn said the plea deal offered by the district attorney's office was an example of justice tempered with mercy. He said Madrid's transformation was genuine and was demonstrated by his testimony during Erevia's trial.

"I'll just say that I want to offer my highest respect to the district attorneys office for truly pursuing justice and doing the right thing," he said. "This is what Fabian actually did and they've looked at the whole of his life and also the extreme merciful forgiving kindness of the remainder of the Johnson family, I think, led to this."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Co-defendant in 1997 Lubbock homicide pleads guilty to tampering

Recommended Stories

  • 2 suspects arrested, boy found safe after minivan stolen in Buena Park

    Two suspects have been arrested and a 2-year-old boy was found safe after the minivan he was in was stolen in Buena Park Tuesday morning.

  • Indigenous Woman Attacked By Mob Of White People For Not Wearing A Bra

    A horrifying video of an Indigenous woman being attacked by a mob of white people for not wearing a bra has gone viral on Twitter.

  • Brazen robbery suspects target victims eating at restaurant in LA

    Newly released video from a May 24 robbery shows two suspects armed with handguns rob a pair of victims who were dining at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Police said one of the suspect's has been arrested in connection with a string of statewide robberies.

  • NYC ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ subjected his wife to 'sadistic and violent sexual abuse' for decades, lawyer says

    Dorothy Hirsch, the widow of alleged “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch, has claimed to be a victim of her late husband’s “sadistic and violent” behavior for decades — including a 1995 incident when she was allegedly tortured and raped in a motel room. Glenn, 51, was accused of fatally shooting Chinese food delivery worker Zhiwen Yan in Queens, New York City, on April 30. Earlier this month, she was indicted on nine counts of criminal possession of a weapon, eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.

  • Clinton-Lewinsky Prosecutor Ken Starr Dies During Surgery

    Alex Edelman/GettyKen Starr, the Reagan judicial appointee who famously led the prosecution against former President Bill Clinton and his administration during the 1990s Whitewater scandal, died Tuesday of complications from a surgery at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, according to his family. He was 76.Starr recently regained fame when he joined Donald Trump’s legal team for the former president’s first impeachment trial. “We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear and loving

  • 4-year-old missing for days wandered off from playground alone, Washington police say

    Officials do not suspect foul play.

  • Judge denies hospital release for nurse in deadly Windsor Hills crash: 'She stole 6 innocent lives'

    A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge denied Nicole Linton's request to be released from jail to a psychiatric hospital.

  • Michigan Man Runs Over Carjacker

    People are tired of out-of-control crime…

  • ‘No Peace In Sight’: Family ‘Heartbroken’ Over Man’s Plea Deal In Brother, Pregnant Wife’s Slaying

    The family of a South Dakota man who murdered his brother and his pregnant sister-in-law with a baseball bat and a machete are blasting the plea deal prosecutors struck with him. Brent Hanson is pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the 2021 slaying of his brother Clyde Hanson, his sibling’s wife, Jessica Hanson, and her unborn baby, according to the Daily Beast. The plea deal will spare Hanson the death penalty. Clyde Hanson and Jessica Hanson’s family have since spoken out,

  • Group punched Dallas business owner, took his keys before fatal road rage shooting, warrant reveals

    Details from a video reviewed by authorities revealed Jin Shin, a business owner from Dallas, Texas, who was killed following a minor car crash last month, was surrounded by a group of eight people before the shooting. The incident occurred on South University Drive in Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 15, when Shin, who was described by his friends and family as a “pillar” of the Asian community in Dallas, was shot following a car incident involving his Jeep and a sedan driven by a woman with two female passengers. Two men then got out of the car, one of whom was identified as the suspected shooter, 28-year-old Markynn Dmorous West.

  • Active shooter call reported at Heights High School in Houston, police respond to the scene

    The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office says authorities have responded to a reported active shooter call at Heights High School. Officials say no injuries have been reported at this time.

  • Students at Daytona Beach High could face criminal charges after prank involving gun

    Daytona Beach police say some students coordinated a plan to create panic at Mainland High School on Friday.

  • Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach

    The children, who were 7 years old, 4 years old and 3 months old, were found in critical condition on a Coney Island beach, police said.

  • Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates: Witness says Parkland school shooter has IQ of 83

    Nikolas Cruz trial live updates: An expert on fetal alcohol syndrome was the first witness to testify Monday as the trial resumed after a week recess.

  • Family of Colorado man shot by police wants accountability

    Police who shot a 22-year-old Colorado man after he called 911 for roadside assistance escalated the situation, needlessly leading to his death, the man's relatives said in a tearful news conference Tuesday in which they called for accountability. After Christian Glass' June 11 death in the small mountain town of Silver Plume west of Denver, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's office issued a news release saying that Glass was shot after he became “argumentative and uncooperative” and tried to stab an officer when police broke a car window to grab him. “Christian was experiencing a crisis, and he called 911 for help,” said the parents' attorney, Siddhartha Rathod, “and yet these officers busted out Christian’s window, shot him six times with bean bag rounds, Tased him multiple times from two Tasers, and then shot him five times.”

  • No delay for Trump Organization criminal tax fraud trial

    The New York judge overseeing a tax fraud case against the Trump Organization on Monday rejected any effort to delay next month's trial, acknowledging concern that former President Donald Trump's company might be trying to "stall" the criminal case. At a pre-trial hearing in a New York state court in Manhattan, Justice Juan Merchan warned against delaying tactics, even as a Trump Organization lawyer said the decision by longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg to plead guilty changed how the defense will present its case. Prosecutors charged Trump's company and Weisselberg in July 2021 with scheming to defraud, tax fraud and falsifying business records for awarding "off-the-books" perks to senior executives.

  • 17-year-old is shot in the head as she walks her dog, Pennsylvania cops say

    The 17-year-old and a friend had been followed after they left a convenience store, police said.

  • Neighbors jump in to stop man from dragging woman out of apartment, Washington cops say

    He was “professing his love” to her as he dragged her, deputies said.

  • Dead Oklahoma inmate was suing over 'Baby Shark' claim

    An Oklahoma County inmate found dead in his jail cell over the weekend was a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the county alleging that in 2019, he and other inmates were tortured by jail employees who forced them to repeatedly listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark" for hours. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell early Sunday morning, Oklahoma County Detention Center officials said in a news release. Basco's death is the 14th this year at the jail, which has faced criticism over inmate deaths, escapes and other incidents.

  • Vegas Pol Accused of Murdering Journo Flashes Smile in Court

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/LVMPDDisgraced Las Vegas politician Robert Telles was seen smiling in court on Tuesday as prosecutors officially charged him with “lying in wait” outside Jeff German’s home before he stabbed the investigative journalist at least seven times.Telles, 45, has been charged with open murder with the use of a deadly weapon for the Sept. 2 killing of German outside of his Las Vegas home. In a criminal complaint filed in Clark County Monday, prosecutors alleged that