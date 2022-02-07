Co-defendant in $1B Ponzi scheme targeting veterans pleads guilty in Greenville

A co-conspirator of a $1 billion federal Ponzi scheme that targeted military veterans and investors has pleaded guilty in Greenville to one count of conspiracy to defraud.

Joseph Hipp, who was indicted in July 2019, was accused alongside three others of devising and executing a scheme to defraud and obtain money and property, according to according to the indictment.

Hipp's attorney, Jim Griffin, did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

The Greenville News spent a year investigate this scheme involving the buying and selling of military benefits as part of its Indebted series.

Another co-defendant, Scott Kohn, was a leader in the scheme and directed employees to use late-night advertising and the Internet to reach people. Kohn scheme involved more than 90 South Carolinians among others outside of the state, according to The News' series. Kohn's criminal case is still pending, according to his Greenville-based attorney, Beattie Ashmore.

Hipp is facing a $250,000 fine, imprisonment for up to five years, supervised release of three years and a special assessment fee of $100, according to the federal plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court in Greenville on Dec. 21, 2021.

During the course of the conspiracy, Hipp managed and oversaw investor solicitations for Future Income Payments, LLC. FIP actively recruited pension holders who found themselves in financial distress and desperate for money, in exchange for pensioner selling, assigning or promising to pay monthly payments, pensioners received payment or a loan, according to the indictment.

Many of the pension holders were veterans of the United States Armed Forces and federal law prohibits assignments of pension payments.

By working through a network of investment advisors and insurance agents, FIP solicited investors to purchase "structured cash flows" that were pensioner monthly payments, according to the indictment.

Through Kohn's business, struggling veterans were provided cash advances typically of $25,000 or less though in some instances the cash advances were as much as $60,000.

The veterans weren’t told it was illegal to buy and sell military benefits. Despite truth-in-lending requirements, they also weren’t informed that the annual interest rates on these transactions ranged from 29% to as high as 240%, according to prior reporting from The News.

FIP ceased doing business in 2018 and investors who had induced to purchase structured cash flows based on active concealment and misrepresentation of material information were owed $297 million, according to the indictment.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

