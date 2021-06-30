Co-defendant in 2018 gas station slaying sentenced to probation, treatment

Jun. 30—One of seven defendants charged in connection with the 2018 slaying of an Edgewood gas station clerk was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison Tuesday, all of which was suspended in favor of five years of supervised probation.

Morgan Stacey Ramirez, 33, of Sandia Park will receive credit for 479 days she spent in jail and on electronic monitoring while her case was pending.

State District Judge Matthew Wilson ordered Ramirez held until she is accepted into a long-term treatment program for substance-use issues her attorneys say were the result of a horrendously abusive childhood.

Ramirez had faced charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder and six other counts in the Edgewood incident, as well as a count of escaping from a custody program. She was accused of cutting off her electronic monitoring bracelet.

Her sentence resolved both cases as part of an agreement in which she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery, tampering with evidence and the escape charge.

Ramirez tearfully apologized for her part in the killing of gas station attendant Michael Pelkey at her video sentencing Tuesday. She asked Pelkey's family to forgive her "for not being a voice that could have stopped this tragedy from occurring."

Pelkey, 62, was fatally shot in February 2018 by a man who had entered the gas station booth and had stolen money from the cash register. The man was with a group, including Ramirez, that made off with $49.20, according to authorities.

New Mexico State Police said two of Ramirez's co-defendants, Veronica Martinez and Eileen G. Sandoval, had watched the attendant's booth from the parking lot, and when they saw it was unlocked, they called accomplices.

Donald Gregory, Daniel Joseph Gonzales, Misty Nevarez, Daniel Joseph Martinez and Ramirez pulled up in a pickup, police said.

Gonzalez entered the booth wearing a red bandanna around his face and wielding a TEC-9 semi-automatic handgun, according to police. He is accused of grabbing cash from the register while Pelkey had his back turned as he was speaking with a customer.

Pelkey followed Gonzales into the parking lot, police said, where Daniel Joseph Martinez fired the fatal shot before the group fled.

Veronica Martinez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery, according to court records, and was sentenced to three years of probation after spending more than a year in jail.

Nevarez pleaded no contest to tampering with evidence and also was sentenced to three years of probation after more than a year in jail.

Gregory pleaded guilty in 2019 to tampering with evidence and was sentenced to three years of house arrest on electronic monitoring.

Federal prosecutors took over the cases against Gonzales, Sandoval and Daniel Joseph Martinez.

Gonzales pleaded guilty in March to interference with interstate commerce by robbery, violence and possession; brandishing and discharge of a firearm; and furtherance of a violent crime resulting in death, according to Scott Howell, a spokesman from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Albuquerque. He has not been sentenced.

Howell said Sandoval pleaded guilty in February to interference with interstate commerce by robbery and violence and also is awaiting sentencing.

The case against Daniel Joseph Martinez is pending.