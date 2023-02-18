Co-defendant in arson case sentenced

Feb. 17—CATLETTSBURG — A woman accused of conspiring to burn down an RV belonging to a family member in a child custody dispute pleaded guilty on Friday.

Tasha Baldridge, 36, of Ashland, was originally charged with conspiracy to commit arson and wanton endangerment, but entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of facilitation to commit mischief and was subsequently sentenced to 227 days in jail.

Baldridge is court-ordered to have no contact with the victims in the case and must pay court costs upon her release.

The Daily Independent reached out to Baldridge's attorney, Bruce Blackburn, to see if Baldridge will receive time served toward her 227-day sentence. Blackburn had not returned the call as of press time.

Baldridge has been in Boyd County Detention Center since July 2022.

Branden Baldridge, 36, of Ashland, Tasha's husband, is charged with arson but has yet to be convicted.

Mr. Baldridge is due back in court this month for review.

Both Baldridges were set for trial on Monday, but as of the most recent development, it's unclear if that's the route Mr. Baldridge will continue to pursue.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com