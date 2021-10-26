Co-defendant in Longmont shooting set for first appearance

Oct. 25—A Loveland man who is suspected of complicity in the shooting death of a Longmont postal employee is set to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

Andrew James Ritchie, 34, was arrested on suspicion of complicity to commit murder in the first degree in connection to the death of Jason Schaefer, 33.

Ritchie, who remains in custody, is scheduled for a first appearance and advisement on Tuesday in Boulder District Court, according to court records.

If Ritchie is formally charged with complicity to commit first-degree murder, a Class 1 felony, Ritchie will be held without bond until a proof-evident presumption great hearing. At that hearing, a judge will hear evidence and determine if there is probable cause for the case to continue to arraignment and if Ritchie can be held without bond.

Ritchie's codefendant, Devan Schreiner, was charged with first-degree murder after deliberation at her first appearance a week ago and is set for her proof-evident presumption great hearing on Jan. 10.

According to an affidavit, Longmont police were called to Sicily Circle at 12:32 p.m. Oct. 13 for a report of shots fired, followed by another call from a resident saying a postal worker had been shot near their mailbox.

When officers arrived at Renaissance Drive and Heatherhill Street, they found Schaefer with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the face, the affidavit says. Schaefer was pronounced dead at the scene. Multiple mailboxes were open, indicating that Schaefer had been actively delivering mail at the time.

According to the affidavit, surveillance video in the area captured the sound of five shots. The affidavit said a person was seen running southeast across Heatherhill Street away from the mail truck.

An officer in charge of the Longmont Post Office arrived at the scene of the shooting and told police that it was well-known that there was an ongoing custody dispute between Schaefer and his ex-girlfriend Schreiner.

According to the affidavit, cell phone records show that Ritchie followed Schaefer along his mail route in the hours preceding the shooting, and that he was on the phone with Schreiner, with whom he had been in a romantic relationship, throughout much of the morning. Ritchie made three phone calls to Schreiner that afternoon, following the shooting.